Head to Cat Francisco with Kristen Wiig & Gloria Estefan in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie Trailer

The hit DreamWorks Animation series goes from the bedroom to the big city (and big screen)!

Get ready to go on an all-new adventure with Gabby and the Gabby Cats, based on the hit streaming series for preschoolers, Gabby’s Dollhouse. The DreamWorks Animation series debuted in 2021 and took off like a cat-shaped rocket.

In 2024, according to Nielsen, Gabby’s Dollhouse was the ninth-most viewed streaming original series. The series expanded to 100 total episodes after Season 11 debuted in February 2025. Now, it’s headed to the big screen with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, starring Laila Lockhart Kraner, Kristen Wiig, and four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan, and you can get a sneak peek at the film, opening this September, in the all-new trailer below.

Gabby’s Dollhouse teaches kids academic and social skills with furry fun!

Pandy (Logan Bailey), Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner), and Sunflower (Melissa Villaseñor) in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks

In Gabby’s Dollhouse, Gabby plays in her room with Pandy Paws, her best stuffed animal friend. She talks directly and clearly to the camera, engaging with kids at home. We’re introduced to, as the title suggests, Gabby’s dollhouse. It’s a cat-shaped house in miniature, each room filled with a colorful collection of characters and trinkets.

Each episode begins with a dollhouse delivery. A small panel opens in the wall and a package comes careening down a winding slide to the Meow Meow Mailbox. Inside: something new for the dollhouse. Gabby places the new addition in the real world, but if she wants to get the most out of the dollhouse delivery, she’s going to have to go inside.

The dollhouse honors a long-running children’s programming tradition. Like the Neighborhood of Make-Believe from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood or the Blue Skidoo from Blue’s Clues, Gabby can jump inside the incredible world of the dollhouse using a pair of magical cat ears. “A pinch on my left. Pinch, pinch on my right. Grab Pandy’s hand and hold on tight,” Gabby says, triggering the magic that powers her adventures.

Once in the dollhouse, Gabby and the Gabby Cats sing songs, make crafts, and learn important skills like how to ask for help and how to manage emotions. The series covers perseverance and teamwork, flexible thinking, and learning from your mistakes, all in an adorable cat-themed world.

Check out the first trailer for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Strap the Gabby Cats into the van, click on your seatbelt, and get ready for a new adventure with Gabby (Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the hit series)! Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie leaves the bedroom and embarks on a road trip with Gabby’s grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) to the faraway city of Cat Francisco.

But when Gabby’s dollhouse falls off the trailer and rolls away, it ends up in the clawed hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Wiig). Gabby must go on a real-world adventure through the mean streets of Cat Francisco to save the dollhouse before it’s too late. It’s certain to be pawesome!

Vera (Kristen Wiig) in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie features an all-star voice cast including Saturday Night Live powerhouses Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney, and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as Emmy nominee Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad!), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth), and Fortune Feimster (Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, Velma). For the film, the beloved series' voice cast reprises their roles as Pandy Paws, CatRat, Cakey, DJ Catnip, Baby Box, MerCat and more.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is directed by Ryan Crego (executive producer of Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, I Heart Arlo), who earned a Children’s and Family Emmy nomination for his television feature Arlo the Alligator Boy. The film is produced by Steven Schweickart, who has served as a production supervisor or co-producer on some of DreamWorks Animation’s biggest blockbusters including How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and most recently, Kung Fu Panda 4, which has earned almost $500 million worldwide. The film is executive produced by Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson, based on the Gabby’s Dollhouse series created by them.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie hits theaters everywhere September 26, 2025.