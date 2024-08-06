Why Does Olympic Runner Gabrielle Thomas Wear a Sleeve?

Team USA sprinter Gabby Thomas' distinctive arm sleeve isn’t just a signature look — it's her secret weapon, a physical cue that drives her to push harder and race faster.

As the Paris Summer Games enters its second week, the excitement escalates with thrilling competitions and memorable moments. One standout event was the 200-meter race, in which Team USA's sprinting star Gabby Thomas won the gold medal.

Arriving at the Games with the year's best 200-meter time, Thomas won her heat in the semifinals at 21.86 seconds. She then went on to secure the gold medal in the finals later on Tuesday, crossing the finish line in 21.83 seconds.

Known for competing with an arm sleeve, a distinctive aspect of her signature look, Thomas explained in a 2021 interview with Women's Running ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that the sleeve serves a unique purpose beyond just style.

"That is so funny. For a lot of people, they're aesthetic. For me, I feel like it's a reminder out of the blocks to drive my arm up," Thomas explained. "I feel it there and I'm like, 'OK, drive the arm.' That's what I wear it for, but I might be the only one who uses it as a cue for that."

Thomas reflected on her approach leading up to the Tokyo Games, where she made a significant impact by finishing in the top three of the 200-meter final. She emphasized the importance of mental preparation and maintaining peak physical condition, which she credits as critical factors in her success.

Gabrielle Thomas of Team United States competes during Women's 200m Semi-Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"As I look back I think that experience has matured me as an athlete a little bit more, so I feel more comfortable going into Tokyo at that high level of competition." Thomas explained to Women's Running. "I feel more confident in myself. It's going to be a high-stakes competition, but to be honest with you, when you survive U.S. Olympic Trials, it almost doesn't get more challenging than that. I'm here, I made the team — all that's left to do is what I love, which is race."

As she participates in the Summer Games, Thomas is honing her technique and sharpening her mental focus to build on her past successes in Tokyo. Learn more about Thomas' background and journey here.

Where is Gabby Thomas from? Thomas is heading to Paris from Massachusetts. She was born on December 7, 1996, and grew up in Northampton. The sprinter attended Williston Northampton School, a college preparatory school in Easthampton, Massachusetts. After high school, she went to Harvard University, where she excelled academically and athletically, majoring in neurobiology and competing as a standout track and field athlete. Her New England roots have played a significant role in her development as a world-class sprinter, and she continues to be celebrated in her home state for her remarkable achievements in track and field.

Gabrielle Thomas of the United States in action in the Women's 200m round one heat two during the Athletics Competition at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 4th, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images