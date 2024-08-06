Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Why Does Olympic Runner Gabrielle Thomas Wear a Sleeve?
Team USA sprinter Gabby Thomas' distinctive arm sleeve isn’t just a signature look — it's her secret weapon, a physical cue that drives her to push harder and race faster.
As the Paris Summer Games enters its second week, the excitement escalates with thrilling competitions and memorable moments. One standout event was the 200-meter race, in which Team USA's sprinting star Gabby Thomas won the gold medal.
Arriving at the Games with the year's best 200-meter time, Thomas won her heat in the semifinals at 21.86 seconds. She then went on to secure the gold medal in the finals later on Tuesday, crossing the finish line in 21.83 seconds.
Known for competing with an arm sleeve, a distinctive aspect of her signature look, Thomas explained in a 2021 interview with Women's Running ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that the sleeve serves a unique purpose beyond just style.
"That is so funny. For a lot of people, they're aesthetic. For me, I feel like it's a reminder out of the blocks to drive my arm up," Thomas explained. "I feel it there and I'm like, 'OK, drive the arm.' That's what I wear it for, but I might be the only one who uses it as a cue for that."
Thomas reflected on her approach leading up to the Tokyo Games, where she made a significant impact by finishing in the top three of the 200-meter final. She emphasized the importance of mental preparation and maintaining peak physical condition, which she credits as critical factors in her success.
"As I look back I think that experience has matured me as an athlete a little bit more, so I feel more comfortable going into Tokyo at that high level of competition." Thomas explained to Women's Running. "I feel more confident in myself. It's going to be a high-stakes competition, but to be honest with you, when you survive U.S. Olympic Trials, it almost doesn't get more challenging than that. I'm here, I made the team — all that's left to do is what I love, which is race."
As she participates in the Summer Games, Thomas is honing her technique and sharpening her mental focus to build on her past successes in Tokyo. Learn more about Thomas' background and journey here.
Where is Gabby Thomas from?
Thomas is heading to Paris from Massachusetts. She was born on December 7, 1996, and grew up in Northampton. The sprinter attended Williston Northampton School, a college preparatory school in Easthampton, Massachusetts. After high school, she went to Harvard University, where she excelled academically and athletically, majoring in neurobiology and competing as a standout track and field athlete. Her New England roots have played a significant role in her development as a world-class sprinter, and she continues to be celebrated in her home state for her remarkable achievements in track and field.
What races does Gabby Thomas compete in?
Thomas competes primarily in sprinting events, specializing in the 200 meters. She is also known for competing in the 100 and 400 meters. Her versatility and speed make her a valuable member of relay teams, particularly in the 4x100 meters and 4x400 meters relays. Thomas gained significant attention for her performance in the 200 meters, for which she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and set impressive personal records.
Since earning the bronze medal in 2021, Thomas has exceeded her Tokyo performance on six occasions. At the June U.S. Olympic Team Trials, she completed the 200 meters in 21.78 seconds, nearly a tenth of a second faster than her previous Olympic time. This performance was her best of the season. Starting on Thursday, Thomas will participate in the 4x100-meter relay, a race her team previously secured the silver medal in at the Tokyo Games.