Exclusive: Funko Announces Mega Minion Pops! Inspired by Despicable Me 4

Prepare for the newest chapter in the hit Illumination franchise with "Mega Minion" versions of Dave, Gus, Jerry, Mel, and Tim!

With Despicable Me 4 just two months away from its big screen debut, Funko has announced a set of five "Mega Minion" Pop! vinyl figures inspired by the new animated feature. The best part? NBC Insider has the exclusive first look at these must-have collectibles that will make you "go BANANAs!" reads the press release. "The Minions from Despicable Me 4 are stepping up their game to take on a new supervillain and, of course, cause shenanigans."

In the latest trailer for the hotly-anticipated sequel, we learn that five members of Gru's loyal horde reluctantly agree to become test subjects for a super-serum developed by the Anti-Villain League. The experiment seems to be a rousing success, gifting each of the Minions with a special ability — from laser vision to extendable appendages.

Funko Announces Mega Minion Pop! Figures Inspired by Despicable Me 4

If you want a closer look at the new Mega Minions beyond the trailer, you're in luck. You can get an good luck by way of these new Funko Pop! figures.

Mega Minion Dave (3.75 inches tall)

Mega Minion Gus (3.55 inches tall)

Mega Minion Jerry (3.2 inches tall)

Mega Minion Mel (2.95 inches tall)

Mega Minion Tim (4.2 inches tall)

When Does Despicable Me 4 Movie Open in Theaters? Written by franchise veteran Ken Daurio and The White Lotus creator Mike White (he also whipped up the script for Migration), Despicable Me 4 will hit the big screen on Wednesday, July 3 — just in time for the long Independence Day weekend. In terms of the cast, Steve Carell once again lends his voice to criminal mastermind turned family man Gru, who finds himself going up against an old enemy, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Miranda Cosgrove, Chloe Fineman, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan round out the ensemble. Universal Pictures showed off some teaser footage at CinemaCon last month. Per Variety, the scene involved Gru trying to break into a heavily-guarded fortress, Mission: Impossible-style. There's just one problem: the Minions forgot to bring along their master's usual collection of high-tech gadgets. All Gru has at his disposal is a diaper bag full of supplies for his newborn son, Gru Jr. As such, our hero "is left to deal with lasers, guards and a vicious honey badger with only diaper rash cream, baby bottles and a pacifier to protect him," writes Variety. "It doesn’t help that Gru Jr. keeps crawling around, inadvertently setting off booby traps." That means Gru is left to deal with lasers, guards and a vicious honey badger with only diaper rash cream, baby bottles and a pacifier to protect him. It doesn’t help that Gru Jr. keeps crawling around, inadvertently setting off booby traps. Chris Renaud, director of the first two movies, returned to helm the fourth diabolical chapter (Patrick Delage serves as co-director). Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri is a producer with Brett Hoffman. Since its inception in 2010, the Despicable Me brand has netted close to $5 billion at the worldwide box office. A Minions-inspired theme park (aptly-dubbed Minion Land) opened at Universal Orlando last summer.

