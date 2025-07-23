Full 2025 NFL Preseason Football Schedule: Teams, Dates, Everything to Know
It all starts with the iconic Hall of Fame game.
We might still be in the dog days of summer, but don’t sweat it, the NFL season is just around the corner this fall. But even sooner than that, the NFL preseason kicks off bringing the first peeks at the future stars football fans will be talking about as we start the road toward Super Bowl LX.
The NFL preseason kicks off Thursday, July 31 on NBC and Peacock with the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game featuring the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Game is technically Week 0, but after that, we get three full weeks of preseason NFL action featuring all our favorite teams and plenty of those rookies drafted earlier this year.
Check out the full schedule for the 2025 NFL preseason below, and be sure to tune into NBC and Peacock all season for the biggest games on Sunday Night Football — all leading to Super Bowl LX on NBC.
The 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule
PRESEASON WEEK 0
Thursday, July 31
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions (7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock)
PRESEASON WEEK 1
Thursday, August 7
- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (6 p.m.)
- Cincinatti Bengaps at Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m.)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (9 p.m.)
Friday, August 8
- Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (6 p.m.)
- Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (6 p.m.)
- Washington Commanders at New England Patriots (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 9
- New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (12 p.m.)
- Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings (3 p.m.)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (6 p.m.)
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (6 p.m.)
- Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 p.m.)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (7 p.m.)
- New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (7 p.m.)
- Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (7:30 p.m.)
Sunday, August 10
- Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears (12 p.m.)
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (3:05 p.m.)
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Friday, August 15
- Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (6 p.m.)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (9 p.m.)
Saturday, August 16
- Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (12 p.m.)
- Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (12 p.m.)
- Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (12 p.m.)
- New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (12 p.m.)
- Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles (12 p.m.)
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders (3 p.m.)
- Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys (6 p.m.)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (6 p.m.)
- New York Jets at New York Giants (6 p.m.)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers ( 6 p.m.)
- Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (8:30 p.m.)
Sunday, August 17
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (12 p.m.)
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (7 p.m.)
Monday, August 18
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders (7 p.m.)
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, August 21
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (6 p.m.)
- New England Patriots at N.Y. Giants (7 p.m.)
Friday, August 22
- Philadelphia Eagles at N.Y. Jets (6:30 p.m.)
- Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m.)
- Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans (7 p.m.)
- Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m.)
Saturday, August 23
- Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders (11 a.m.)
- Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (12 p.m.)
- Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (12 p.m.)
- Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (12 p.m.)
- Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints (12 p.m.)
- Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (3 p.m.)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (6 p.m.)
- Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 p.m.)
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (7:30 p.m.)
Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m.)