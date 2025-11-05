Inside Frost's Adorable Crossover Romance with This Chicago Fire Character

A new One Chicago romance is brewing after Chicago Med heartthrob Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnett) joined forces with Chicago Fire sweetheart Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) on a heartwarming mission in Season 11's "The Story of Us."

Chihards love any excuse for a crossover moment, especially when they come with some juicy Windy City romance. Frost has had eyes for fellow Gaffney resident Naomi (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) for quite some time, finally taking the leap and asking her out on a date. Charmed yet apprehensive, Naomi graciously turned Frost down due to their coworker status, and Frost took the rejection like a champ.

While stung, Frost had little time to harp on the blow after Chicago Fire paramedics Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Lizzie Novak arrived at Gaffney with two children who'd been stung by hornets while playing in a treehouse.

Frost's unlucky-in-love streak came to a swift end as soon as he met Lizzie and discovered someone with just as big a heart as him. Here's what happened:

John Frost met Lizzie Novak while helping kids at Gaffney

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) appears on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 10 "Broken Hearts"; Lizzy Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) appears on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 15 "Too Close". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC

While treating the kids, Frost soon realized the young boy, Adrian, had a crush on the girl, Lexi, who'd taken the brunt of the damage from Adrian's bright idea of screwing with a hornet's nest. After Lexi was wheeled into surgery, Adrian told Frost that Lexi's pet bunny had been abandoned in the treehouse during the incident. Already guilt-ridden due to the incident, Adrian hoped someone could find the bunny as a comfort to his friend when she woke up.

After catching the Firehouse 51 paramedics just as they were leaving Gaffney, Frost asked Lizzie and Violet if they could swing by the treehouse to look for the rabbit, giving them the lowdown on Adrian and Lexi. Violet apologized and turned him down due to their heavy workload. Lizzie told Frost that it sounded like he had a "pet project" on his hands, wishing him and the kids well as Ambo 61 was whisked away on some pressing call.

Frost and Lizzie had an adorable impromptu treehouse date

Despite the chaos over at Firehouse 51, Frost was shocked to discover Lizzie already at the treehouse after launching his bunny search. As the rabbit hid out of reach, Lizzie and Frost had some time to kill, chatting about his history as a teenage heartthrob, which didn't impress Lizzie too much.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) appears on Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1 "We All Fall Down". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Frost and Lizzie's effortless flirtations were interrupted by the bunny's eventual arrival, but it was clear that the Gaffney doctor was charmed by the Firehouse 51 sweetheart from the get-go. Frost later returned the bunny to a recovered Lexi, which scored Adrian some major brownie points with his crush.

Just as sparks began to fly between Frost and Lizzie, Naomi connected with Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) about her crush on Frost. Naomi admitted that she regretted rejecting her fellow resident. She really liked him, but was worried about how she would be perceived around the hospital if they were to date. As someone who has dated a few Gaffney colleagues, Hannah told Naomi that it was impossible to control who she liked, encouraging her to go for it.

Emboldened, Naomi made to approach Frost and take him up on his offer to go out, only to find him and Lizzie chatting up a storm in the Gaffney lobby.

As two of the most charming One Chicago newcomers, Lizzie and Frost's chemistry was instantly explosive during Med's latest, and Chihards can't wait to see where this love connection heads next. Watch Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.