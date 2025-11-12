The Complicated One Chicago Love Triangle Brewing Between Frost, Naomi, & Novak

Dr. Frost has found himself in quite the pickle with two One Chicago sweethearts on his radar.

As a certified Gaffney heartthrob, it didn't take long for Dr. Frost Nixon (Darren Barnet) to find himself on an emotional rollercoaster as romances bloom on Chicago Med and beyond.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From the moment Dr. Naomi Howard (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) returned to the Emergency Department this season, it was clear that Frost had missed his fellow resident as a flirtatious rapport developed between him them. The feelings seemed mutual, and in Med's "The Story of Us," Frost finally garnered up the courage to ask Naomi out on a date. Despite their chemistry, Naomi graciously declined, telling Frost that their status as coworkers prevented them from dating.

Though it stung, Frost understood and was soon distracted by Chicago Fire paramedics Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), who dropped off Frost's patient. While helping the kid, Frost struck up a swoon-worthy bond with the Firehouse 51 sweetheart, Novak.

RELATED: Inside Frost's Adorable Crossover Romance with This Chicago Fire Character

Meanwhile, Naomi confessed to Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) that she really liked Frost but didn't want a workplace relationship to compromise her career. Asher gave Naomi the courage to take up Frost on his offer — but she realized it was too late after finding Novak and Frost flirting in the lobby.

Dr. John Frost asked Lizzy Novak for her number

A fascinating love triangle began brewing during Med's fall finale ("Double Down") after Novak stopped by Gaffney to restock Ambulance 61, soon running into Dr. Frost. The pair's chemistry was firing on all cylinders before Frost ultimately asked Novak for her number. Novak borrowed a pen and cheekily wrote "9-1-1" on his arm.

"Didn't think it would be that easy, did you?" Novak teased before heading out.

Frost and Nixon's flirty exchange soon became the talk of the nurse station. After Naomi called Frost out for his 9-1-1 "tattoo," Nurse Casey revealed it was Novak who gave Frost the new ink.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Lizzy Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) appear in Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 7. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Naomi asked Frost about the dating rumors being true, while Frost revealed they were still figuring it out, and it wasn't "a thing" yet. Naomi coyly told Frost that she was confident he'd get Novak's number soon and wished him well, leaving him to stew in his thoughts.

"Well, well, well. Sounds like you're in a classic love triangle," Casey teased to Frost's chagrin. But she wasn't too far off in her theory.

RELATED: These Are The Most Beloved Couples on Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D.

Dr. Naomi Howard confessed her feelings to Dr. Frost

Dr. Hannah Asher was keen to ask Naomi how she and Frost were doing, getting a disheartening update. Naomi confessed that they had become a victim of "epic bad timing" and that Frost had already started circling Novak. Asher encouraged Naomi to make a move before Frost and Novak became official and to get her feelings out there while she still had the time.

Toward the end of their shift, Frost visited Naomi to apologize for Casey's remarks, and Naomi shrugged it off. But Hannah's words had weighed on her.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Dr. Naomi Howard (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) appear in Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 7. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"John, I should have said yes when you asked me out the other week," Naomi confessed, encouraging him to let her finish before speaking. "I've had feelings for you for a long time. I think you knew that from the start. But I get in my head, I overthink things, I create obstacles and unrealistic rules that keep my life as simple and as uncomplicated as possible."

"We missed our window, and I'm fine with that," Naomi continued. "This isn't a declaration of love, and Novak is pretty damn great."

Frost was floored by Naomi's confession and asked her why she chose to say something now.

"Because I needed to," Naomi shrugged. "Thanks."

After that emotional cliffhanger, we can't wait to see how Frost navigates this romantic entanglement. Watch Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.