"For Good" Got New, Emotional Lyrics in NBC's Wicked Special: Read Them Here

The new words were very fitting given the two mega-stars who sang them.

NBC's Wicked special One Wonderful Night featured a surprise that delighted diehard fans. For the first time ever, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the Elphaba and Glinda from both Wicked films, sang "For Good" with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, Broadway's original Elphaba and Glinda.

It was a full-circle moment, one packed with plenty of emotion — and even some new lyrics. For the unfamiliar, "For Good" is one of the final songs performed in Wicked. It's a duet between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. At this point in the story, they realize their paths may never cross again. After meeting at Shiz University and becoming friends (which unfolds in the first Wicked movie, a.k.a show's first act), the two witches are driven apart, and by the musical's second act, they've become "enemies." We'll see this unfold in the second Wicked movie, titled Wicked: For Good. In the song "For Good," Elphaba and Glinda sing about how their lives have irrevocably changed because they met each other. And while it's time to say goodbye now, they'll always hold each other close.

Fans know the lyrics well. Lines like, "So much of me is made of what I learned from you" and, "You'll be with me like a handprint on my heart" are emotional gut-punches. If you were listening closely to Chenoweth and Menzel's singing parts during Wicked: One Wonderful Night, you may have noticed some new lyrics to the song — added just for the special occasion of the OG witches singing with the new ones.

"The years go by so fast, the flames keep burning, but we know some day it could be gone," Menzel sang in the special, followed by Chenoweth's stunning verse: It’s nice to know then as the torch gets passed, you will keep it blazing brightly on." Just beautiful.

Wicked: For Good will feature two original songs

These live lyrics aren't the only new music updates coming from the world of Wicked this month. Wicked: For Good will actually feature two new original songs: “No Place Like Home," sung by Erivo's Elphaba, and "The Girl in the Bubble," sung by Grande's Glinda.

Grande told Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast about the song, “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Can't wait to hear the songs in full!