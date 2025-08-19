Football Legend Phil Simms Returns to NBC for Big Ten College Football This Fall (DETAILS)

Big Ten Football is about to return to NBC and Peacock to kick off the 2025 season, and with the return of the game comes the return of a football and broadcasting legend.

NBC Sports announced that two-time Super Bowl Champion and 30-year football broadcasting veteran Phil Simms will join its Big Ten coverage for the 2025 season, serving as color commentator on select Big Ten matchups airing on Peacock this fall. Simms will launch his return to NBC Sports August 29, when the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks exclusively on Peacock. He'll be joined in the booth by play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister.

RELATED: NBC's 2025 Notre Dame Football Schedule

“I am very happy to be working again for NBC Sports doing college football games. I have had a great relationship with Paul Burmeister over many years so I know it going to be fun and exciting to work with him,” Simms said in a statement. “I appreciate NBC for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait for the college football season to start.”

About Phil Simms

Phil Simms at The Paley Center for Media on THE NFL TODAY Red Carpet event on January 17, 2024 in New York City, New York. Photo: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

After playing college football at Morehead State, Simms was drafted into the NFL in 1979 by the New York Giants, where he would remain for his entire 14-season football career. One of the finest quarterbacks of the 1980s, he led the Giants to two Super Bowl championships in Super Bowl XXI and XXV, and won the MVP award for Super Bowl XXI. In that game, he led the Giants to a 39-20 victory over John Elway and the Denver Broncos while completing a remarkable 88 percent of his passes, still a Super Bowl record. He retired after the 1993 season, and his Number 11 jersey has since been retired by the Giants.

RELATED: NBC's 2025 Big Ten College Football Schedule

In 1995, Simms joined NBC Sports as an NFL analyst, and eventually called Super Bowls XXX and XXXII on the network. He then moved to CBS Sports, where he was a mainstay of their NFL coverage every Sunday for more than two decades before leaving in 2023. Now, he returns to NBC Sports on the college side of things, calling three games throughout the 2025 season. He joins his son Chris, a former NFL quarterback, who also works as an analyst for NBC's college football and NFL broadcast teams.

When does college football return?

The 2025 college football season kicks off Saturday August 23 with select games, then returns in full force beginning August 28. NBC and Peacock's coverage begins August 29 with the Peacock-exclusive showdown between Western Illinois and Illinois. Then, NBC and Peacock will have Big Ten and Notre Dame games all season.

For more college football news, check out NBC Sports.