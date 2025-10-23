Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The musical fantasy film is coming to network TV just in time to catch up on the action before Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters.

The First Wicked Movie to Air on NBC for One Night Only (DETAILS)

If you're hoping to relive the magic of Wicked — or experience it for the first time — ahead of the sequel's arrival, you're in luck.

The musical fantasy film adapted from the stage musical of the same name is coming to network TV just in time to catch up on the action before Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters. So you can immerse yourself in all the drama between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) before they return to the big screen.

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night

When will the first Wicked film air on TV? Fans can catch Wicked, Universal Pictures’ 2024 global box office sensation, when it airs on NBC on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, less than a year after the film’s record-breaking release in theaters.

The epic film that also features stars including Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum earned a whopping $756 million globally, and the highest domestic gross of any film since its November 22, 2024 release in theaters. It's also the biggest Broadway film adaptation of all-time, and racked up 10 Academy Award nominations, including a nod for Best Picture.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

When does Wicked: For Good arrive in theaters? The sequel film, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters on Friday, November 21, 2025. It'll serve as the finale to the first movie, and Jon M. Chu is back as director.

RELATED: Wicked: For Good Reveals the Beloved A-Lister Voicing the Cowardly Lion

What is Wicked: For Good about? The sequel tells the story of the witches of Oz, and starts out with Elphaba and Glinda being estranged and dealing with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas suddenly crashes into their lives, they're forced to come together and truly see each other, if they hope to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth Had a Truly Perfect Reaction to the Wicked: For Good Trailer

And if that's not enough Wicked for you, NBC will also air Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a two-hour musical special, on Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m. (It'll also air the next day on Peacock.) The special will star Erivo and Grande, and boast electrifying performances alongside their Wicked: For Good co-stars including Yeoh, Yang, and Goldblum, as well as Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.

Expect reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and some surprises that might include a sneak peek at what’s to come.