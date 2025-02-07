Jurassic World Rebirth: New LEGO Sets, Dinosaur Toys, Merch & More Revealed (FIRST LOOK)

Time to clear out space on your shelves, the dino merch is coming!

With the hotly anticipated release of the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth this week, the floodgates have opened for the merchandise tsunami that will guide fans up to the film's release in theaters on July 2.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Star Wars: Rogue One) and written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park), Jurassic Park Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and more. This film follows a covert operations team to the island where Dr. Hammond and his geneticists originally worked on cloning dinosaurs back in the first film, before they moved to Isla Nublar. This secret island is ground zero for the grand dino-DNA experiment, and as evidenced by what's been left behind, mistakes were made.

RELATED: Jurassic World Rebirth Will Feature Previously Unadapted Scene from Michael Crichton's Novel

While all that is obviously exciting, today we're really salivating like undernourished Velociraptors in anticipation of the new collectibles, toy sets, clothing, and everything else coming at us featuring these slightly "wrong" dinosaur experiments left to evolve on their own. Confirmed species include Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus, T. rex, Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, and Spinosaurus.

Check out NBC Insider's run-down of some of the awesome new Jurassic World Rebirth merch we can expect to arrive in stores and online retailers in the coming months, including some Universal Studios theme park exclusives.

Get your first look at the new Jurassic World Rebirth merchandise

Mattel's Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus rex

A Super Colossal T. Rex figurine from Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025). Photo: Amazon

Mattel is going big with their Super Colossal Rebirth dinosaurs for T. rex and Mosasaurus. Each will come with tiny, bite sized dinosaur action figures that the apex predators can chase around for a snack. The Bite N’ Blast Mosasaurus is available for pre-order today at Mattel.com. The Super Colossal T. rex action is available June 1.

LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth dinosaur figures

A lego figure of the Mosasaurus from Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025). Photo: Amazon

Is it even a real Jurassic World project unless there's an official LEGO set? Jurassic World Rebirth's first announced LEGO sets are all for individual dinosaurs: Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Spinosaurus, and the Titanosaurus. The number of bricks per dino, pricing and availability will be revealed soon.

RELATED: What Is Jurassic World Rebirth About? Everything We Know About the Mysterious Plot

Mattel Aerial Ambush Quetzalcoatlus

A figure of the Aerial Ambush Quetzalcoatlus from Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025). Photo: Amazon

Mattel will also be releasing non super-sized Rebirth dinosaurs including Titanosaurus, T. rex, Quetzalcoatlus, and Spinosaurus. More information available soon.

Jurassic World Rebirth apparel

A Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) shirt. Photo: Amazon

We love instant satisfaction and these official Jurassic World Rebirth shirts feature designs with the new logo, as well as spotlight shirts for the Spinosaurus and the mighty Mosasaurus. Shirts are available today on Amazon.

Matchbox Mosasaurus Rescue Action boat

A Matchbox Mosasaurus Rescue Action Boat figurine from Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025). Photo: Amazon

Closing out the new trailer is a sequence with humans on a ship surrounded by a circling Mosasarus and what seem to be mutated Spinosaurus supporting the big guy on the hunt for prey. Matchbox has a new play set featuring an all-terrain vehicle truck, a boat, and projectile toys to reenact what is sure to be a big set piece in Rebirth. More information available soon.

RELATED: WATCH: Scarlett Johansson in First Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: "Survival is a Long Shot..."

Universal Studios theme park exclusive wearable gear

A Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) shirt and hat from Universal Parks. Photo: Amazon

Last but not least, for the Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando visitors, you'll be able to purchase Jurassic World Rebirth gear at the theme park, as well as online starting February 10!

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters Wednesday, July 2, 2025.