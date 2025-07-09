Ariana Grande's Jennifer Lawrence Impression Is Unreal in SNL's "Family Feud"

You'll hardly believe that voice is actually coming from the Wicked: For Good star.

While Ariana Grande has only hosted Saturday Night Live twice, the Wicked: For Good star had proven herself a master impressionist on the show. She's famously great at singing exactly like Britney Spears, Shakira, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion, but did you know she can also perfectly mimic celebrities who don't sing? Her Jennifer Coolidge is legendary, but if you haven't experienced her Jennifer Lawrence, you're in for a treat.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

Grande's debut SNL episode aired on March 12, 2016, and featured an installment of "Celebrity Family Feud." While the Season 41 cast played stars Tilda Swinton (Kate McKinnon), Quentin Tarantino (Taran Killam), and Idris Elba (Jay Pharoah), Grande's impression of the Hunger Games star stole the show. It's alarmingly uncanny.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Embodies Celine Dion in SNL's Hysterical UFC Promo Parody

Ariana Grande's flawless impression won Celebrity Family Feud on SNL

Watch Ariana Grande's "Celebrity Family Feud" sketch below.

"They told me not to do a game show," Grande says, wearing a chic blonde bob and adopting a low voice. "But I was like screw it, I can have fun, I'm a regular person."

When her Feud category is "a bad habit that you just can't quit," she buzzes in immediately.

"I'm just like, a snackaholic," she says. "I mean, I love Pringles. If no one's looking, I'll eat like a whole can. Like every day is my cheat day, you know what I mean?"

"Oh ... how annoyingly relatable," chuckles Steve Harvey, played, as always, by longtime cast member Kenan Thompson. "Show me another pretty girl says that she likes to eat!"

She takes the number one spot on the board, but unfortunately, her team is pretty useless at Family Feud.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Nailed a British Accent with Her Hermione & Cynthia Erivo Impressions

Ariana Grande on Saturday Night Live Season 41 Episode 1698, on March 12, 2016. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Ariana Grande's arsenal of impressions include Judy Garland and Cynthia Erivo

Grande's 2016 episode also showed off her endless musical talents in "Tidal Music Breakdown," and a bonus sketch called "Cinema Channel" starred Grande as Judy Garland on a spaceship.

When she returned for her second hosting gig in Season 50, her Jennifer Coolidge impression battled against Chloe Fineman and Dana Carvey's Coolidge impressions, and she also played her own mother in "Charades with Mom."

Grande has even proven she can perfectly imitate her Wicked co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo talking, to the Elphaba actress's surprise — check out that moment here.

Watch "Celebrity Family Feud with Ariana Grande" from Season 41, Episode 15 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime"