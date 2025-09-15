Falcons' Kicker Met His New Teammates For the First Time - Live After Sunday Night Football

Kicker, John Parker Romo, #39 kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

John Parker Romo nailed five field goals in Atlanta’s 22-6 win… all before he even had a chance to say “nice to meet you” to his new NFL team.

If you tuned in to catch NFL action on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this weekend, you were treated to a defensive battle between NFC foes that leaned on each team’s kickers to go out and save the day. By the time it was over, the Atlanta Falcons’ 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings featured no fewer than seven field goals — with five of them coming from freshly-signed Falcons placekicker John Parker Romo.

When we say freshly signed, we’re talking super-duper fresh: Romo only signed with the Falcons’ practice squad on September 9, giving him a grand total of five short days before being called into action for Sunday’s big Week 2 showdown. Since Romo’s five field goals accounted for 15 of the game’s overall 28 points, we’d say Atlanta made a smart call… even if it didn’t exactly leave Romo — a former Viking himself — much spare time to get adjusted to his new NFL digs.

SNF’s Melissa Stark introduced new Falcons kicker John Parker Romo to one of his teammates live on-air

Romo’s whirlwind signing did at least make for some killer comic relief after the game was over. SNF sideline reporter Melissa Stark tracked Romo down following the win (he was the Falcons’ star scorer on this night, after all!) — only to discover during her live interview that he hilariously hadn’t had time to actually meet everyone on his new team.

Still holding his game ball and flanked by Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and DE Leonard Floyd, Romo had to be honest when Stark asked if he even knew the duo’s names. “I know Bijan!” Romo confessed, prompting Stark to step in to do the introductory honors for Floyd: “This is Leonard Floyd over here!”

Romo and Floyd proceeded to shake hands and exchange “Nice to meet you!” greetings right there on the spot, drawing huge laughs from Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth back in the SNF broadcast booth. And while we’re sure Romo’s certain to learn the names of each and every one of his new Falcons teammates as the season rolls forward, there’s no denying, after his five-score performance on Sunday, that all of them already know his.

Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 3?

Atlanta’s Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday brings each team’s record to 1-1 as the NFL heads into Week 3. Up next on SNF is a Sunday, September 21 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants, with kickoff time set for 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Both the Chiefs and the Giants enter game week still looking for their first win of the season, with QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking to right the ship after coming up short in a thrilling Week 2 rematch against reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

