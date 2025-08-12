Faith Hill's "Colorful" Language Helped Tim McGraw Make a Major Life Change

Tim McGraw couldn't have gotten into the best physical shape of his life without his wife, Faith Hill, pushing him in the direction he needed.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In 2019, McGraw lost 40 pounds through diet and exercise, a journey he documented in his 2019 book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

The star got absolutely shredded during his transformation process, and during his November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, McGraw revealed that his family — his wife specifically — was the impetus behind the big changes.

"Everybody has issues to deal with, and you've gotta find a way to deal with them," McGraw explained to Kelly Clarkson. "I was dealing with them the wrong way. And my wife told me I needed to get my stuff together, and-"

"Did she say 'stuff?' Clarkson asked with a smile. "I know she's a Mississippi girl — she did not say 'stuff.'"

"She can be quite colorful with the English language," McGraw replied, suggesting maybe Hill did use a stronger word than "stuff" during this exchange.

"Me too," Clarkson quipped.

Whatever language Hill used, McGraw got inspired after that to make some changes in his life, and he's happier now.

“It wasn’t like I was trying to lose 40 pounds, I was just wanting to get healthy,” he told People. “For me, it is more about feeling good and being where I want to be physically and on stage. When I am on stage in 98 degrees out there, you want to feel good. And my show isn’t stand out there and not move around.”

How Tim McGraw proposed to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 5, Episode 42. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

In a 2021 social media video, McGraw shared the story of how he popped the question while on tour with Hill. The two got engaged on June 26, 1996, and fans hearing the story straight from McGraw himself is so romantic.

"They had these trailer houses set up," he began. "I'm getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there, and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married.' And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious.'"

RELATED: Jason Aldean's 2 Oldest Daughters Look So Much Like Him (Photo)

Before he received a solid answer from his shocked future wife, McGraw had to begin performing on stage. It wasn't until his set was over that he found out Hill's answer to the most important question he could've asked.

RELATED: Why Kelly Clarkson Didn't Want to Tell Jason Aldean She Cried During Their Duet

"I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room, and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick, it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.'" McGraw recalled. "And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."