Go Inside the Making of a New Era with Jurassic World Rebirth on Peacock (WATCH)

Want to know what it's like to hang out with dinosaurs in Thailand?

A brand new era in the long-running Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise has arrived, and Peacock has an exclusive deep dive into the making-of the latest chapter of the franchise that made us all love dinosaurs growing up.

The 20+ minute making-of featurette Jurassic World Rebirth: The Making of a New Era, which goes deep into the creation of director Gareth Edwards’ Jurassic World Rebirth is now live on Peacock, featuring behind the scenes footage and interviews with stars, creators and crew who brought the film to life.

The footage takes Jurassic fans deep into the jungles of Thailand and the seas around Malta, showing how they created some of the biggest set pieces the franchise has ever seen — and wild dino-action we’re sure to be revising for years to come.

Inside the making-of Jurassic World Rebirth

Edwards said he’d been a fan of Jurassic Park since his childhood, and having the opportunity to writer a new chapter in the saga was something he couldn’t pass up. In doing so, he said hr wanted to tell a story that captured “everything he loved about the original Jurassic Park” while telling a fresh story to push the world into a new chapter with the original trilogies now complete.

The mini-doc also spends plenty of time with stars Scarlett Johansson (soldier turned mercenary Zora Bennett), Mahershala Ali (smuggler Duncain Kincaid) and Jonathan Bailey (paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis), as they talk about their experiences shooting on location in exotic locales and grappling with the elements. The story finds the trio heading back to the islands around the original Jurassic Park to recover dinosaur DNA, though their mission is thrown off track when they stop to rescue a family that had drifted into dinosaur territory when their sailing trip goes awry.

“Thailand is very welcoming, the deep jungle is not,” Johansson joked.

Edwards also opens up about his decision to shoot on film, which he said gives it a throwback, “romanticized” look that is true to the original vibe of Jurassic Park. The move to shoot so much on location, including dinosaur encounters on the open water, is also explored as Edwards talks about the challenges — and eventual rewards — of taking on something so complicated to capture the scope and scale a Jurassic movie deserves.

“Jaws meets Jurassic,” Edwards teases.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens exclusively in theaters on July 2.