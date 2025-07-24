How Did Twisted Metal Season 1 End? Everything to Know Ahead of Season 2

Before Twisted Metal returns for Season 2, let's take a quick look back at what you need to remember.

Peacock's Twisted Metal is, like the video game that inspired it, a high-octane thrill ride with lots of laughs, explosions, and mayhem built in along the road. It's a series that puts its characters through absolute chaos, which means that with Season 2 blasting onto Peacock, you might have lost your place on the map.

So, we're here to help. As Season 2 premieres July 31 on Peacock, here's everything you need to remember from Twisted Metal's Season 1 ending, and what it means for what's coming.

The Twisted Metal Basics

Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: PEACOCK

First, a really quick refresher on the show's premise: In a post-apocalyptic vision of the future, a massive cyber-attack crippled the world, leaving technology frozen in the early 2000s and plunging America into chaos. The remaining major cities have been rebuilt, preserved, and walled off from the rest of the world, while the remainder of the country is a lawless wasteland ruled over by warlords and roving bands of scavengers.

It's in this chaos that we meet John Doe (Anthony Mackie), a "milkman" who earns a living delivering packages from one major city to another. John has no memory of his childhood, but he knows he's great at driving and fixing cars, so the milkman job is perfect for him. That said, he's hoping to retire and settle down, and the leader of New San Francisco, Raven (Neve Campbell) offers him the chance to do just that. All John has to do is drive to New Chicago, pick up a package for Raven, and bring it back to New San Francisco. If he can do that, he'll get a whole new life under the city's protection.

Of course, it's easier said than done, but John finds an unexpected partner in Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a lone thief who tries to break into his car after her brother is killed by the warlord Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church). When both John and Quiet are pursued by the ice-cream-truck-driving psycho clown Sweet Tooth (played by Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett), they have no choice but to band together to try to survive.

Fortunately, a bond eventually forms, and through 10 days on the road together, John and Quiet become partners in crime and even lovers, until everything goes sideways.

How did Twisted Metal Season 1 end?

At the end of Episode 8 of Season 1, Quiet rescues John from a road gang, but instead of leaving with her, John insists he must go back for his car, Evelyn. When one of the gang blows Evelyn up, Quiet assumes John died with his car, and leaves heartbroken.

One episode later, though, John goes searching for Quiet with the help of big rig driver Watts (Jamie Neumann) and her caravan. Quiet is furious with John for abandoning her, but Watts reveals that her crew has found a hole in Stone's blockade of the West that'll get them through to New San Francisco, finishing the mission. Begrudgingly, Quiet agrees to go with John, along with Watts and the rest of their crew, only to find that, on the other side of the blockade, Stone has set a trap, and Sweet Tooth is also waiting to rain down fire on everyone.

Fortunately, John and Quiet have built a new, heavily armored car, which Quiet dubs "Roadkill," and the battle is on. Both sides take losses, but John and Quiet eventually corner Stone, wound him, and leave him with the option to kill himself. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth is also seriously hurt when his henchman, Stu (Mike Mitchell), shoots him through the eye.

With just minutes remaining until his deadline, John and Quiet make it to New San Francisco, but Raven reveals that she will only take John into the city, and not Quiet. To ensure that John goes, Quiet shoots him in the shoulder, leaving him no choice but to go inside and get medical attention.

After weeks of living in the utopia of New San Francisco, John grows bored and, realizing he misses Quiet, tells Raven that he intends to leave. In an effort to convince him to stay, Raven reveals that she has restored and preserved his family home, along with photographs of the family he'd forgotten. When John still hesitates, Raven's men restrain him, and Raven reveals that she's been grooming John to participate in the Twisted Metal tournament, a deadly battle of the best drivers in the country.

Meanwhile, outside the city, Quiet runs into a mysterious character named Dollface, who reveals herself to be John's sister, and Sweet Tooth returns to take his revenge on Stu.

How to watch Twisted Metal Seasons 1 & 2

Twisted Metal returns with its Season 2 premiere July 31 on Peacock. Catch up with the whole first season on the streaming service right now.