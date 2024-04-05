Viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime, but they have no idea where they are. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations.

Everything You Need To Know about Destination X, the New Adventure Competition Show Coming to NBC

An epic new travel adventure series is on the horizon for NBC.

The reality, competition-based series Destination X, already a hit in Belgium, has received the green light on production from NBCUniversal. BBC will also be getting the British version of the show.

Both BBC and NBC have confirmed that the British production company Twofour – a part of ITV Studios – will produce the UK and U.S. versions of the series. This marks the second joint commission between the two media forces, following their knockout competition series The Traitors.

What is Destination X? Based on the innovative Belgian format, Destination X merges "fantasy with reality” in an epic adventure that puts a new spin on the classic competition shows audiences have come to love. “Viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea of their location. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations,” according to NBCUniversal’s release. “Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life game board, with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map furthest from the actual location packs their bags. The first participant to reach Destination X will be crowned the winner. With high stakes and mind-blowing, spectacular gameplay, the series will keep viewers engaged and playing along on all screens.”

“Destination X is one of the most unique and innovative formats we’ve seen in a long time, and it’s so big we partnered with the BBC again to shoot two shows at once,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This show is an epic international travel adventure combined with the ultimate guessing game. Even if you’ve never been on a plane, you can play along!”

Each version will be filmed in tandem and are expected to be released in 2025. The Belgian format gained immense popularity, winning several awards, including a Rose d'Or for best Competition Reality, as well as Best Competition Reality Format and Best Multi-Platform Format by C21.

Production will begin later this year, with Universal Television Alternative Studio co-producing with Twofour on the U.S. version for NBC.

"The only thing better than adapting a hit format like Destination X is doing it alongside the very best producing partners, and that's exactly what we have in Twofour," said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. "We're thrilled to bring NBC their first travel competition series and can't wait for audiences to tune in for this adventure. It's going to be a fun ride."

Caroline Davies and Andy Cadman will executive produce the NBC version of Destination X, alongside Twofour Managing Director Dan Adamson and Chief Creative Director David Clews.

"The entire Twofour team couldn't be more proud to have won the tender to produce this incredible adventure format, particularly given the pedigree of the other companies in the process," said Adamson. "Our editorial ambition for this project is fortunately matched by our best-in-class production team, who constantly make the impossible possible. We are excited to be on this journey with our talented producing partners at UTAS and grateful to the brilliant commissioning teams at both NBCU and the BBC for the hard work and creativity they have already put into the process."