Everything to Know About USC's Starting Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The third-year QB has a date with destiny against the Wolverines on October 11.

Less than two months into the season, USC boasts a 4-1 record and sits at the number six position in the Big Ten standings — in no small part thanks to the stellar play of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava.

And with an October 11 showdown with 15th-ranked Michigan — led by their freshman phenom QB Bryce Underwood — quickly approaching, it's the perfect time for college football fans to get better acquainted with the talented third-year Palolo, Hawaii, native who is currently lighting up the stat sheet for the Trojans.

Here's everything fans should know about Jayden Maiava.

Who is USC quarterback Jayden Maiava?

Jayden Maiava, #14, of the USC Trojans throws a pass during a college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on September 27, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 6'4, 230-pounder's impressive statistics tell the story. At age 21, Maiava has developed into a potential NFL prospect — he's come a long way from being the promising young quarterback who played at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thus far in the 2025 season, he has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns (against just one interception) in five games through the air. He's also added four additional touchdowns as a rusher.

Oh, and Maiava leads the nation with a 93.5 QBR, making him one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.

All in all, his performance thus far sets the stage for an epic clash during NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night on October 11 when the Wolverines host the Trojans in a battle of two 4-1 programs vying to stay in the Big Ten title race.

RELATED: Breaking Down NBC's 2025 Big Ten Schedule

In July, NBC Sports college football analyst — and former USC quarterback himself — Matt Cassel raved about Maiava's dual-threat ability after his inaugural sophomore season for the Trojans. (Maiava played for UNLV his freshman season before transferring to USC.)

"I think Maiava proved enough last year, particularly in that bowl game late in the year, that he can play at a high level," Cassel said during an episode of Cofield and Company. "I think a full year of being the starter, and knowing you're the starter and not splitting reps in camp. Because of his skillset, his dual threat ability, that will help this offensive unit as well."

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big Ten?

No quarterback in the Big Ten has enjoyed more success passing than Maiava — and on Saturday, he'll look to add even more yards to his already impressive passing totals.

How to watch Michigan vs. USC on October 11?

The showdown between these two powerhouse football programs on October 11 is more than just two potential NFL quarterbacks going head-to-head — it could be the difference between Michigan jumping into the Top 10 and USC cracking the all-important Top 25.

Fans can catch all the action on Saturday, October 11, on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on NBC and streaming on Peacock.