Everything to Know About Twisted Metal Season 2

The engines are just about ready to fire up as we near the Season 2 premiere of Peacock's Twisted Metal series.

Delving further into the beloved video game source material, the next 12 episodes center around the vehicular tournament hosted by the mysterious Calypso (multiple Emmy nominee Anthony Carrigan). The winner of this competition will be granted their heart's deepest desire. Milkman John Doe (Anthony Mackie), car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and ice cream truck-driving psychopath Sweeth Tooth (Samoa Joe and Will Arnett) are back alongside an exciting roster of fan favorite characters like Dollface, Mr. Grimm, and the tire-handed Axel.

"I love world-building and this felt like a cool opportunity to be like, ‘What is an American Lord of the Rings?’ What's so fun about the way Tolkien writes — and a lot of the books that I love to read — is that I feel like I'm living in a world," Twisted Metal showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith told NBC Insider in 2023. "I think this show could go on for as long as people want it to and I think that there's tons more stories to tell in it, which is really exciting … I'm excited for you to see more. I think it's gonna be wild."

When does Twisted Metal Season 2 premiere? Season 2 of Twisted Metal arrives exclusively on Peacock Thursday, July 31.

The 12 episodes were directed by Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

Who stars in Twisted Metal Season 2?

The second season features the return of Anthony Mackie (John Doe), Stephanie Beatriz (Quiet), Mike Mitchell (Stu), and the tag team duo of Samoa Joe and Will Arnett (body and voice of Sweet Tooth).

Newcomers to the cast include Anthony Carrigan (Calypso), Tiana Okoye (Krista, aka Dollface, aka John Doe's long-lost sister), Richard de Klerk (Mr. Grimm), Saylor Bell Curda (Mayhem), Lisa Gilroy (Vermin), Patty Guggenheim (Raven), and Michael James Shaw (his role is unknown at this time, though he is most likely playing Axel).

What is Twisted Metal about? Based on the hit series of PlayStation titles, Twisted Metal takes place in a post-apocalyptic landscape where society collapsed in the early 2000s. Cities across the United States have become their own mini-civilizations, depending on delivery professionals known as "milkmen" (like John Doe) for essential supplies. As such, cars, trucks, and other modes of transportation have become more important than ever, with drivers customizing their vehicles of choice with badass protection and weaponry.

In Season 2, "the stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart's desire, granted," reads the official synopsis. "The only problem is 16 other drivers have wishes of their own ... It’s too bad not all of them will survive."

Watch teasers for Twisted Metal Season 2

Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, and showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith.

