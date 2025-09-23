Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

We have hosts, dates and more to get us ready for this February!

Everything to Know About the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies

The Olympics are back in action on NBC and Peacock this winter, with the competition heading off to Italy for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games from February 6-22, 2026.

Sure, we’re all excited about the incredible athletes and games we’ll see — but what can viewers expect from the spectacular opening ceremonies this time around? Let’s dive in!

Savannah Guthrie and Terry Gannon lead Milan Cortina opening ceremonies

Savannah Guthrie appears on the Today Show Season 73 on Wednesday, January 10, 2025; Terry Gannon attends the 20th annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at Wilshire Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

NBC is pulling out all the stops for the opening ceremonies of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026, with TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie teaming up with acclaimed NBC Sports commentator Terry Gannon to host NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games on February 6, 2026.

The pair will be joined by a true Winter Olympics legend, with three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White also in the broadcast booth when the athletes enter the stadium for the Parade of Nations. As Olympics viewers might recall, White won halfpipe gold medals in Torino, Vancouver, and Pyeongchang — a run that makes him one of the most recognizable Winter Olympics athletes in history.

“The Olympics have been such a huge part of my life, and to return in this new role -- celebrating the athletes, the energy, and the incredible backdrop of Italy -- is truly an honor,” White said in a statement. "I know what that moment means when the world is watching, and I can’t wait to help bring that magic to everyone at home.”

This will be Guthrie’s fourth time working an Olympics opening ceremony, while Gannon has worked the closing ceremonies on four past Olympics but will be taking his first stint on the opening side. White has previously contributed to NBC's Olympics coverage for the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to host the Opening Ceremony alongside the incomparable Terry Gannon and snowboarding legend Shaun White,” Guthrie said in a statement. “It’s such an honor to celebrate the world’s best athletes and introduce the magic and wonder of the Winter Games and northern Italy to viewers at home.”

Though he won’t be on site, NBC Sports mainstay Mike Tirico will also contribute to the opening ceremony coverage from California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 exclusively on NBC and Peacock.

When is the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony? Live coverage of the opening ceremony of the XXV Olympic Winter Games Begins Friday, February 6, at 12 p.m. ET, with primetime coverage kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on both NBC and streaming on Peacock.

San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Photo: Blom UK via Getty Images

Where will the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony be held? The opening ceremony festivities will be framed around Milan’s historic San Siro Stadium. The site is almost a century old, and serves as the home site for football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. More details to come in the coming months, but organizers tease Milan will celebrate the opening of the Olympic Winter Games by involving all competition venues in a way no one has seen before.

The Olympic Rings are displayed outside a sound stage during an NBC Universal Team USA filming event ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Sunset Glenoaks studios in Los Angeles, California on May 21, 2025. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

What can viewers expect in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremonies? An Olympics opening ceremony is always an impressive display, designed to highlight not only the significance of the games, but also the uniqueness of the host country. The Milan Cortina games will follow that same blueprint, featuring the Parade of Nations and, of course, the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This marks the second time the Olympics will be held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will air and stream exclusively on NBC and Peacock in February, 2026!