Mix up a mint julep and break out your favorite fascinator, because the 151st Run for the Roses is coming up!

Everything to Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby: Date, Time, Location & More

Last year marked the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby, and the race did not disappoint, with Mystik Dan being crowned the winner after a riveting three-horse photo finish at the venerable Churchill Downs track. And we expect no less excitement from this year's annual Run for the Roses.

So with the 2025 Kentucky Derby coming up Saturday, May 3, on NBC and USA Network, let's take a closer look at what you need to know about the race, and, of course, all the festivities that surround it.

Why is the Kentucky Derby so important?

Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby followed by Epicenter with Joel Rosario up at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Gunnar Word/Getty Images

It's been dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” but that's only part of the reason the Kentucky Derby holds such a distinguished place among all sporting events, not just horse racing. It also happens to be the oldest continuously held major sporting event in America, alongside its sibling race, the Kentucky Oaks (streaming May 2 starting at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock).

Taking place every first Saturday in May, the Kentucky Derby invites up to 20 of the best 3-year-old thoroughbreds in horse racing, all striving to be the fastest around the 1+1⁄4 mile (10 furlongs) track, hoping to nab the hugely coveted garland of roses in the Winner's Circle.

As the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown (followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes), the Kentucky Derby is the most watched and attended horse race in the world. But it's not just one of the best races in the world, it's also one of the best parties, which certainly adds to the mystique of it all. In 2024, the estimated attendance for the annual event reached 156,710 people, which comes out to a heckuva lot of mint juleps.

Simone Biles' role in the 2025 Kentucky Derby explained

As an added bonus, this year, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, will be giving the "Riders Up" command before the big race, just in case the jockeys need some added motivation. Previous celebrities who have performed the honor include Yes, Chef! host Martha Stewart in 2024, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2023.

Who won the Kentucky Derby last year in 2024? Mystik Dan was crowned the winner of last year's Kentucky Derby after a riveting three-horse photo finish.

Medina Spirit, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby ahead of Mandaloun, ridden by Florent Geroux, and Hot Rod Charlie, ridden by Flavien Prat , and Essential Quality, ridden by Luis Saez, at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

How much money does the winner of the 2025 Kentucky Derby earn? Last year, the purse for the Kentucky Derby hit an all-time high with a total of $5 million being paid out to the winning horses, and it's the same this year.

According to KentuckyDerby.com, "With a record $5 million in prize money now guaranteed for the Kentucky Derby, the winner will receive the event’s highly sought-after gold trophy, a $3.1 million payday and possibly millions more as a stallion after retirement from racing. Also, $1 million will be awarded to the runner-up, $500,000 to third, $250,000 to fourth and $150,000 to fifth."

Who’s racing in the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The following horses will take part in this year's Kentucky Derby:

Citizen Bull

Neoequos

Final Gambit

Rodriguez

American Promise

Admire Daytona

Luxor Cafe

Journalism

Burnham Square

Grande

Flying Mohawk

East Avenue

Publisher

Tiztastic

Render Judgement

Coal Battle

Sandman

Sovereignty

Chunk of Gold

Owen Almighty

Baeza

For the most up to date tracking on which horses have the best shot to win the 2025 Derby, head on over to NBC Sports.

Horse of late country icon Toby Keith racing at 2025 Kentucky Derby

Render Judgement, the Thoroughbred owned by late country star Toby Keith, will compete in the 2025 race.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held? The Kentucky Derby is held annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.