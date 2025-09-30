Everything to Know About Super Bowl LX: Time, Location, Halftime Show & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The 2026 Super Bowl is just a few months away, so let's round up everything we know about it right now.

The 2025-2026 NFL season is officially underway, and that means all 32 of the league's teams have their eyes on one goal: the Super Bowl. The biggest game of the year, held every winter to determine the season's NFL Champion, is now firmly in everyone's sights, including the fans.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

This season marks the 60th Super Bowl in NFL history, a major milestone that'll no doubt be commemorated with lots of big pre-game events, not to mention a blockbuster halftime show, and you'll be able to catch it all live on NBC and Peacock. So, before the Big Game, let's take a look at everything we know about Super Bowl LX.

RELATED: How Do the NFL Playoffs Work?

Super Bowl LX: Everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles stiff arms Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers while carrying the ball during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

When is this season's Super Bowl? The NFL Playoffs typically last throughout January, leaving early February as the Super Bowl kickoff time. For Super Bowl LX, the league has already designated February 8, 2026 as gameday, so mark your calendars. The game will air live on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Where is Super Bowl LX being played? Unlike every other NFL game, which is played at the home field of one of the two teams in the matchup, the Super Bowl rotates among the league's various stadiums, landing in a different city each season. The 2025-2026 Super Bowl will be played at Levi's Stadium, the home field of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California.

How can you get 2026 Super Bowl tickets? Ticket packages for Super Bowl LX are now on sale. For more information, check out the NFL's Super Bowl homepage.

Who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Super Bowl is the biggest television event of the year, and not just because of the football. Everything from pregame coverage to the commercials is designed to be an entertainment juggernaut, and nowhere is that more apparent than the Halftime Show. Each year the NFL chooses some of the biggest names in pop -- everyone from Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar to The Weeknd -- to perform for the sold-out crowd, and this year they've done it again.

RELATED: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show - Everything to Know

As announced during halftime of the September 28 Sunday Night Football broadcast, this year's Halftime Show star will be Puerto Rican pop sensation Bad Bunny, one of the most-streamed and most beloved stars in music right now. But as is often the case at the Super Bowl, he might not be alone, so keep your eyes peeled for news on any special guests Bad Bunny might bring onstage.

Who plays in the Super Bowl?

It's way too early to tell the exact teams, but the Super Bowl is always played between the champions of the NFL's two conferences, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). Last year's Super Bowl featured the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, who won the game. This year, while there are some clear favorites early in the season (including the Chiefs and the Eagles), the field is still wide open, so there's a chance for your favorite team to get there.

To keep on all the great action, be sure to tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock throughout the regular season. For more NFL news, head to NBC Sports.