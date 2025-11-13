Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Everything to Know About Peacock's Reality Hot Seat on Sunday Night Football

The intersection of football fans and reality television fans finally has a place to feed both obsessions: Peacock's Reality Hot Seat.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Peacock, NBC Sports and the NFL are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind experience for their Sunday Night Football games called Reality Hot Seat. An alternate way of watching a football game, this separate feed on Peacock provides a live, play-by-play experience that aims to make professional football as captivating as a hit reality TV show.

Keep reading to find out the reality star commentators, the premiere game and how to watch.

What is Peacock's Reality Hot Seat?

Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester, Kate Chastain and Boston Rob Mariano in the key art for Reality Hot Seat. Photo: Peacock

Reality Hot Seat is a first-of-its-kind altcast featuring an all-star panel of reality celebs, delivering live, play-by-play throughout the game from a reality fan's perspective.

In an official Peacock release, Frances Berwick, the Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, explained, "Reality Hot Seat brings together two of the greatest passions, football and reality TV, both full of drama, strategy and fiercely loyal fans. We're not reinventing the game; we're simply watching it through a different lens, one that leans into the unscripted storylines already happening on the field. And with our host lineup, we've drafted the perfect team to bring that to life on Peacock."

Which NFL game is Peacock's Reality Hot Seat available on?

Reality Hot Seat will debut on Sunday, December 7 for fans to follow along live for the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game, with the game featuring Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Who is part of Peacock's Reality Hot Seat?

The reality line-up calling the game includes "Boston Rob" Mariano (Survivor, The Traitors), Heather Gay (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), and hosts Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors).

As they watch the live game, the gang will get as candid as a reality star during a reunion special as they address the ref calls, the reactions, and the emotions in real time. Fans can expect "surprises, special guests, exclusive sneak peeks," so the game will be a party for fans who love some sass and candor as they watch the teams on the field.

And for BravoCon attendees, get an early taste of what's to come with the Reality Hot Seat custom SNF: Reality Hot Seat "Throw More Than Shade" activation.

How can I watch the Peacock's Reality Hot Seat?

Reality Hot Seat streams exclusively on Peacock and NFL+ beginning at 8 p.m ET. and will function as a special separate stream that complements NBC Sports' traditional broadcast airing on NBC, Peacock and NFL+.

Reality Hot Seat is produced by So Obsessed Productions with Jenny Slater and Bobby Mancke serving as executive producers.