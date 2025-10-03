Everything to Know About New England Patriots Starting Quarterback Drake Maye

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

For New England Patriots fans, one date has been circled on the calendar since the 2025 NFL schedule was released — Sunday, October 5. That’s when the Pats will take on their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in primetime on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup between the two teams atop the AFC East standings, there’s no better time for football fans to learn a little more about New England’s starting quarterback, Drake Maye. Here’s everything to know about the Patriots’ rising star.

Who is Patriots quarterback Drake Maye?

In short, the 23-year-old Maye may be the franchise QB the Patriots have been looking for ever since Tom Brady left.

A collegiate standout at the University of North Carolina, the dual-threat QB who is just as effective on the ground as he is through the air. Maye secured ACC Player of the Year honors in 2022 — and followed it up with a 2023 campaign that saw him lead the conference in passing yards.

After three years as a Tar Heel, the 6’4” Maye declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and was immediately projected as one of the top quarterbacks in his draft class. In the Patriots’ eyes, Maye had the type of franchise-altering potential the organization couldn’t pass on with the #3 pick. New England made him the third straight QB to go off the board, following Caleb Williams at #1 and Jayden Daniels at #2.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before a game at Gillette Stadium against the Carolina Panthers on September 28, 2025. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In the 13 games he played in during his rookie season for the Patriots, Maye threw for 15 touchdowns (against 10 interceptions) and 2276 passing yards to go with 421 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Although his rookie campaign had its share of ups and downs (the Patriots finished with a disappointing 4-13 record), things are already looking up for Pats fans in 2025.

Through four games, the North Carolina native has led the team to a 2-2 record with seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns — a trend that already projects to blow away his 2024 stats.

Of course, Maye’s date with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football will serve as the young star’s most challenging test to date. There are a lot of similarities in the playstyle of both QBs, and fans can’t wait to see how Maye matches up against the perennial MVP candidate.

Is Drake Maye married?

No, Maye is not married. However, wedding bells may be in his future! In January 2025, Maye proposed to his high school sweetheart, Ann Michael Hudson. According to People, the couple has been together since middle school.

On January 15, Maye shared the news of their engagement in a gorgeous Instagram carousel featuring three photos from their beach proposal. “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!❤️,” Maye captioned.

Here’s how to watch Drake Maye on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

Do Maye and the Patriots have what it takes to hand the undefeated Bills their first loss of the 2025 NFL season? The team certainly has enough momentum — after all, New England is coming off a 42-13 Week 4 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday Night Football may very well come down to an old-fashioned AFC East quarterback duel. Tune in to NBC or Peacock on Sunday, October 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET to see if Maye takes that all-important next step toward greatness. As usual, Sunday Night Football will be preceded by Football Night in America, and the two-man team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will — like always — be calling the action live from the booth throughout the broadcast.