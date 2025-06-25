Everything to Know About M3GAN 2.0 Star Allison Williams

From Girls to Get Out, let's take a look at Williams' career thus far!

Actor/producer Allison Williams returns to the silver screen this Friday, June 27, in M3GAN 2.0 (get tickets here!), reprising her role of talented roboticist, Gemma Forrester.

Racked with guilt over the blood-soaked chaos M3GAN caused in the last movie, Gemma has become an advocate for government oversight with regard to artificial intelligence. To that end, she joins a non-profit organization called the Center for Safe Technology in the hopes of preventing humanity from bringing about its own doom at the hands of killer machines.

RELATED: SNL's Prescient M3GAN 2.0 Sequel Had Two Killer Robot Dolls Slaying in the Club

Gemma's forced to compromise her morals and resurrect the titular doll when a new robot named AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), a government weapon built with M3GAN's leaked blueprints, begins to defy her human creators. In addition to a starring role, Williams also serves as a producer on the sequel alongside Jason Blum and James Wan.

“Allison’s been a fantastic partner on this film — not just as an actor, but as a producer,” writer/director/executive producer Gerard Johnstone says in the film's press notes. “Filmmaking is constant problem-solving, and she was right there with us every step, coming up with real solutions that helped move things forward.”

With that in mind, and with M3GAN 2.0, to look forward to this weekend, let's take a look at Williams' career up to this point!

M3GAN 2.0 star Allison Williams' career thus far

Allison Williams during the “M3GAN” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 48 Episode 10 Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

The daughter of legendary NBC news anchor Brian Williams, Allison began her acting career in the mid-2000s with minor roles in FX's The League and the NBC drama American Dreams. Her breakout gig came in Lena Dunhuam's Girls, playing the role of Marnie Michaels. The acclaimed HBO series propelled her into stardom, with Williams moving into the world of feature films via Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning directorial debut, Get Out (now streaming on Peacock).

From there, she went on to appear in such projects as The Perfection, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Fellow Travelers, and, of course, M3GAN (now available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment).

RELATED: Will There Be a M3GAN 3.0? Allison Williams Sounds Off: "I Have Been Dreaming Of a Third..."

Williams was married to CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen between 2015 and 2019, during which time she appeared in the site's fan favorite Jake and Amir web series, playing the unhinged character of Cheryl opposite Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld. She now shares a child with German actor Alexander Dreymon (Resistance, American, Horror Story: Coven), to whom she became engaged in 2022. The two shared the screen together in the 2020 survival thriller, Horizon Line.

Fans can catch Williams back on the big screen this fall in Regretting You, an adaptation of the novel by Colleen Hoover (It Ends with Us), which also stars McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Clancy Brown, and Scott Eastwood. Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Mutants) directs.

M3GAN 2.0 exclusively hits theaters everywhere Friday, June 27. Click here for tickets!