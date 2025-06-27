Who Is Jonathan Bailey? Everything to Know About the Jurassic World Rebirth Star

Following the destruction of Jurassic World Dominion (streaming now on Peacock) the dinosaurs are back and deadlier than ever in Jurassic World Rebirth, opening wide July 2 (get tickets now). The story picks up five years after the events of Dominion, with a script written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Most of the dinosaurs have died out, having been released into a modern world they aren’t adapted to. They survive and thrive only at an abandoned InGen research facility on the remote island Ile Saint-Hubert. The dinosaurs there have been on their own since the first park was built, left to their own devices for three decades. Now, scientists are interested in their genetic makeup, hoping to create new medicines from their ancient and mutated dino DNA.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Jurassic World Rebirth: Cast, Plot, Release Date & More

To get it, they have to send in a crack team of mercenary adventurers (and a paleontologist) to gather samples from the largest prehistoric creatures on land, air, and sea. The movie follows Scarlett Johansson as team leader Zora Benett, Mahershala Ali as her second in command Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis.

Jonathan Bailey's career: From Tiny Tim to Jurassic World Rebirth's Dr. Henry Loomis

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey is an English actor who was already performing on stage while most of us were learning to tie our shoes. He was inspired to pursue acting after seeing Oliver! With his grandmother at age 5.

He played the dual roles of Tiny Tim and Young Scrooge in the 1995 Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Christmas Carol when he was just 7 years old. A year later he debuted in television in the Victorian period drama Bramwell. In addition to acting, Bailey is a talented musician, having attended the Magdalen College School on a music scholarship, playing both the piano and the clarinet.

Bailey starred as Leonardo da Vinci in the CBBC series Leonardo, which ran for two seasons. He provided the voice of Tom on Disney’s Groove High and rose to prominence with his performance as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. More recently, he played Fiyero in the big screen adaptation of Wicked (also streaming on Peacock). Bailey will be back for part two, Wicked: For Good, later this year, but before that we’ll see him as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Dr. Loomis joins the expedition hoping to reap the genetic rewards of InGen’s mistakes. He’s also a student of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) who spends his days studying the bones of long-dead creatures in a museum; he's motivated in no small part by the prospect of seeing some cool dinosaurs in the flesh. While Bennet and Kincaid provide the muscle and a sense of adventure, Loomis represents the film’s conscience and a sense of wonder.

RELATED: How is Steven Spielberg Involved with Jurassic World Rebirth?

You never know if your first visit to Jurassic World will be your last, so you have to make it count. In case playing Dr. Loomis wasn’t enough, Bailey got his fingers further into the DNA of the movie, courtesy of his musical talents. During the above interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bailey explains how he accompanied director Gareth Edwards to watch the orchestra as they recorded the film’s score. As the days went on, he was eventually convinced to join in with a clarinet solo. Appropriately enough, the piece Bailey performed is the theme for his character, Dr. Henry Loomis.