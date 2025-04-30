Poker Face returns for an all-new season... plus oodles of movies, live events — and Law & Order!

New on Peacock in May 2025: Poker Face, Black Bag, Love Hurts, Kentucky Derby & More

May we interest you in a whole new season of Poker Face? Yep, the month of May marks the heralded return of everybody’s favorite Rian Johnson-created mystery-of-the-week series. But all-new episodes of Poker Face are only part of the streaming goodies Peacock has in store as the calendar flips to the first full month of spring.

It’s also a big month for movie premieres on Peacock, with no fewer than three fresh-from-theaters flicks landing at the bird app as streaming exclusives in May. Need live events? Peacock’s dialing up those, too — including the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, plus as-it-happens coverage of the planet’s biggest annual music contest. Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is back on the case with new Law & Order: Organized Crime episodes all month long… and nope, we can’t contain our excitement at setting out on a whole new Poker Face season in the passenger’s seat alongside the inimitable Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne).

RELATED: Every Guest Star in Poker Face Season 2 & Where You've Seen Them Before

Poker Face Season 2

Everybody’s been waiting for it, and here it is at last: Human lie detector Charlie Cale is back in action for Poker Face Season 2, embarking on an all-new road trip with more mysteries, more delightfully twisted cat-and-mouse intrigue, and even more celebrity guest stars (spy the full list here!) than the murder-mystery series’ critically-acclaimed Season 1. Strap in on Thursday, May 8 when the Peacock original series drops the new season’s first three episodes all at once — and then head back each Thursday until the full 12-episode season concludes on July 10.

Black Bag

Arriving even sooner is Black Bag, the suave and star-studded thriller from Focus Features and filmmaking icon Steven Soderbergh, leaping straight out of theaters and only onto Peacock this month. No one does spy capers like Soderbergh (Out of Sight, the Ocean’s trilogy), and Black Bag is packed to the seams with the kind of awesome A-list actors (Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Pierce Brosnan, and more) who seem born to play smooth operators. See if you can sleuth out who’s really double-crossing who when Black Bag makes its streaming premiere only on Peacock beginning May 2.

RELATED: Why Cate Blanchett Said Yes to Black Bag Before Even Reading the Spy Film's Script

Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan transforms from meek and mild-mannered to a mayhem-dispensing fighting machine in Love Hurts, the hilarious 2025 action-comedy from the same producers behind instant action classics Nobody and Violent Night. Quan plays Marvin, a seemingly-dopey real estate guy who just wants to live a quiet life… until ghosts from his far darker past show up one day with some life-threatening plans of their own. Love Hurts gets a big comedic kick from an eclectic cast that also includes Sean Astin, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, and Marshawn Lynch (yes, that Marshawn Lynch) — and it’s streaming only on Peacock beginning May 9.

Last Breath

Mix Woody Harrelson with a tense survival-thriller story that’s based on actual events, and you might just become so engrossed in Last Breath that you forget to come up for air. Set in the North Sea and swimming with moment-by-moment suspense, the 2025 thriller tracks Harrelson and his close-knit team of deep-sea divers as they scramble to rescue one of their own, after a routine diving deployment goes dangerously haywire. Also starring Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis, Last Breath is streaming exclusively on Peacock right now!

RELATED: The Real Deep-Sea Divers from Last Breath - Where Are They Now?

Live events, Law & Order, & more

Join Mike Tirico and a crew of sportscasting thoroughbreds on May 3, when Peacock rolls out simulcast coverage (alongside NBC) of the 151st running of the iconic Kentucky Derby. The Derby isn’t the only mega-sized live event hitting Peacock this month: Expect saturation coverage from Basel, Switzerland when Eurovision Song Contest 2025 — the world’s most spectacular international music party — streams live from May 13-17.

Last but not least, be sure to dial up Peacock as the exclusive new home for Law & Order: Organized Crime, which made the leap over from NBC for its recently-begun 5th season. Catch new episodes every Thursday all month long! And if you’re on the go and just want to go for a bite-sized whirl all around the Peacock dial, don’t forget to check out the new “Can’t Miss Clips” feature in Peacock’s awesome mobile app, covering must-see moments, quick peeks at brand-new episodes, buzzy viral highlights, and more — all on the Peacock mobile app for iOS and Android.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni’s Sweet Reaction To Stabler’s Murdered Wife Appearing in New Organized Crime Episode

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in May 2025:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock May Highlights

April 25: Last Breath (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Law & Order: Organized Crime — Season 5 (Peacock Original)*

May 2: Black Bag (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 3: Kentucky Derby 2025

May 8: Poker Face Season 2 — Premiere (Peacock Original)*

May 9: Love Hurts (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 13, 15, 17: Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 14: Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute — Extended & Uncensored

May 22: 90 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming May 1)

47 Ronin

99 Homes

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Backtrace

Belly

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Billy Madison

Bleeding Steel*

Blended

Braven

Bridesmaids

Buffaloed

Carol

The Change-Up

Chinese Zodiac

The Courier

Despicable Me 3

The Expendables*

The Expendables 2*

The Expendables 3*

Georgia Rule

Get Out

Glass

Grown Ups*

Grown Ups 2*

Happily N’ever After 2: Show White

Here Comes The Boom*

The Hunt*

Jet Li’s Fearless

Judge Dredd

Kindergarten Cop

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Knocked Up

The Last Stand*

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life of Pi

Man Up

Memoirs of a Geisha

Minions*

My Cousin Vinny

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

The Notebook

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart Mall Cop*

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2*

Pixels

Public Enemies

Requiem For a Dream

Rough Night*

The Rundown

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

The Secret of Roan Inish

Seventh Son

Snitch

Snow Falling on Cedars

Split

The Town

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*

Warcraft

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

The Wedding Singer

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Zookeeper

Arriving after May 1

May 2

Black Bag - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 4

The Silent Twins*

May 9

Love Hurts - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 11

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris*

May 15

The Boss Baby: family Business*

John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

John Wick: Chapter 4*

May 18

Nope*

May 29

Lisa Frankenstein*

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

George to the Rescue, Season 16 (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, Season 3 (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos: All-All Stars, Season 1

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)

Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)

Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)

Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)

New May Additions

May 1

Law & Order Organized Crime — Season 5 (New Episode)

May 6

The Weeknight, Season 1 — Premiere (MSNBC)

May 7

Night Court — Season 3 Finale (NBC)

May 8

Poker Face — Season 2 Premiere (1st three episodes — Peacock Original)*

Law & Order Organized Crime — Season 5 (New Episode)

May 9

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen — Season 22 Finale (Bravo Digital)

May 13

Fatal Family Feuds — Season 2 (Oxygen)

May 14

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute — Extended & Uncensored (NBC)

May 15

Blippi — Season 5 (Moonbug)

Poker Face — Season 2 New episode (Peacock Original)*

Law & Order Organized Crime — Season 5 (New Episode)

Trolls Band Together*

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*

May 16

Found — Season 2 Finale (NBC)

Friends The Next Chapter — Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order — Season 24 Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU — Season 26 Finale (NBC)

May 17

Grosse Pointe Garden Society — Season 1 Finale (NBC)

Saturday Night Live — Season 50 Finale (NBC)

May 19

The Kouncil — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Older, Hotter, Wiser? — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

People Like Me — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Suits LA — Season 1 Finale (NBC)

The Warehouse Phase — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 20

Snapped: Killer Couples — Season 18

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio — Season 1 Premiere (Telemundo)

May 21

The Voice — Season 27 Finale (NBC)

May 22

90 Minutes — Season 1 Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire — Season 13 Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med — Season 10 Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD — Season 12 Finale (NBC)

Poker Face — Season 2 New episode (Peacock Original)*

Law & Order Organized Crime — Season 5 (New Episode)

Transplant, Season 4 - Premiere (NBC)

May 25

Men In Blazers — Season 11 Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 27

Below Deck Down Under — Season 3 Finale (Bravo)

May 28

America’s Got Talent — Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Destination X — Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

May 29

Poker Face — Season 2 New episode (Peacock Original)*

Law & Order Organized Crime — Season 5 (New Episode)

Summer House — Season 9 — Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

Live Events

May 1-2: TYR Pro Swim Series - Fort Lauderdale

May 2: Kentucky Oaks

May 2-4: Grand Slam Track - Miami

May 2-4: World Aquatics Diving World Cup

May 2-5: Premier League Matchweek 35

May 3: SuperMotocross World Championships – Denver, CO

May 3: Kentucky Derby

May 3: Grass Clippings Open

May 3: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

May 3: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC

May 3: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC

May 3-4: IMSA – Miami - Porsche Carrera Cup

May 4: Puma NXTPRO

May 4-10: La Vuelta Femenina

May 7: Creator Cup PGAT Special

May 8: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

May 10: SuperMotocross World Championships – Salt Lake City, UT

May 10: Puma NXTPRO

May 10: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

May 10: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

May 10-11: Premier League Matchweek 36

May 10: WWE Backlash St. Louis

May 10-11: World Athletics Track & Field Relays

May 10-11: IMSA – Laguna Seca

May 11: Premier League Matchweek 37

May 11: Laureus Sports Awards

May 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

May 16: Puma NXTPRO

May 16: Black Eyed Susan

May 16: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 17: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

May 17: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 17: Preakness

May 17: Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 20: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 24: SuperMotocross World Championships – Fox Raceway

May 24: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

May 24: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC

May 24: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24-25: Senior PGA Championship

May 25: WWE NXT Battleground

May 25: Premier League Matchweek 38 – Championship Sunday

May 28: The Memorial Honoree Ceremony

May 29-31: U.S. Women's Open

May 30-31: Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia

May 30-31: IMSA – Detroit

May 31: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. China (Spanish)

May 31: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. DC Power FC

May 31: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

May 31: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 31: SuperMotocross World Championships – Hangtown

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

Met Gala Digital Red Carpet 2025 (May 5)

Same-Day

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)