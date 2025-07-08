The Destination X bus can be a bumpy ride, but which passenger will stay on the longest?

Everyone Who's Been Eliminated So Far on Destination X

Buckle up, because Destination X is redefining adventure with every twist, turn, and unexpected drop-off.

The stakes are high as Destination X host Jeffrey Dean Morgan takes players and viewers on a wild ride. Locked on a blacked-out bus barreling across Europe, 12 Contestants tackle high-pressure challenges — puzzles, blindfolded escapades, riddle-filled races — all to determine one simple question: where am I? At the episode's end, vulnerable players head to the dreaded Map Room to plot an X on the map to guess where they have been gallivanting. The players must figure out some idea of where they are, because whoever guesses the furthest from the correct locale is kicked off the bus, ending their journey.

As alliances are tested and the competition intensifies, players must be sharper than ever to pinpoint their mystery location and stay in the game.

Who has been eliminated so far on Destination X?

Rick Szabo, Ally Bross, Shayne Cureton, and Mack Fitzgerald on Destination X Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Michael Krosny/NBC

From whirlwind adventures in Rome to shocking betrayals in the Netherlands, the Destination X players have been grinding in hopes of being crowned the season's champion and winning the $250,000 grand prize.

Find out every player who has been sent packing from the Destination X bus, below:

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Eliminated: Rome, Italy ("Welcome to Destination X")

As soon as Big Brother winner Josh Martinez hopped on the bus, he knew alliances were key. However, Josh struggled to establish those bonds before landing in the Map Room, leading to his elimination.

Jonah Everts

Jonah Evarts on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Eliminated: Geneva, Switzerland ("Take It Up A Notch")

By the time players arrived in Switzerland, English teacher Jonah Everts was eager to develop allies as two groups of players began to emerge. With some players selectively sharing knowledge with allies and hiding it from others, Jonah didn't gain enough traction and guessed the furthest location in the Map Room.

Rachel Rossette

Rachel Rosette on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Eliminated: Paris, France ("Catching Feelings Changes Everything")

Sales consultant Rachel Rosette had a pretty good feeling she was in Paris after landing in France with her fellow players. But after a series of challenges sent her mind spinning, she landed in the Map Room and was eliminated.

Tai Lowry

Tai Lowry on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Eliminated: Amsterdam, Netherlands ("Let The Deceit Begin")

Attorney and flight attendant Tai Lowry was on fire during her Destination X journey, but it quickly made her a target as the perceived "puppet master" on the bus. Tai's game ended in Amsterdam after one of her closest allies tricked her into guessing an incorrect location.

Kim Conner

Kimberly Conner on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Eliminated: Munich Germany ("Moral Compass")

Kim Conner's wit made her a fan favorite, and she kept her cards close for most of the competition. Until, of course, she landed at the bottom in Munich.

Mack Fitzgerald

Mack Fitzgerald on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Eliminated: Salzburg, Austria ("The Most Haunted Castle In Europe")

At every step of the competition, state attorney Mack Fitzgerald was able to correctly pinpoint her location, but that didn't protect her from the dreaded blindsides that can happen on the Destination X bus. After a shocking betrayal from her closest confidante, Mack's game came to an end in Salzburg.

JaNa Craig

JaNa Craig on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

Eliminated: Venice, Italy ("The Clues Were There All Along")

Love Island star JaNa Craig was another player sent packing due to shocking deception on the bus. At this point in the game, winning challenges can be paramount to avoiding elimination, and JaNa was unable to stay safe after landing in the bottom three. Before heading to the Map Room, JaNa was falsely led to believe they were in Croatia by a fellow at-risk player, leading to her elimination.

