Every Song Kodi Lee Has Ever Performed on AGT

Kodi Lee is one of the most prolific performers AGT has ever seen.

Ever since Kodi Lee put himself on the America's Got Talent map in Season 14 with an unforgettable Audition, he's been unstoppable. The 29-year-old (who recently debuted a new, edgy haircut) has consistently shown that his performances are always one of the highlights of any given AGT season.

So, what songs did Kodi Lee sing on AGT? He's performed 15 on the show total.

Read more about these performances, below:

Kodi Lee performs on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"A Song For You" by Donny Hathaway/Leon Russell

This is the performance that made Lee into a household name. Lee put so much passion behind his uplifting — and surprising — performance of "A Song For You" during his Season 14 Audition that it didn't surprise anyone watching that he was given a Golden Buzzer for it.

It's since become one of the most-watched moments in AGT history.

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel

For the Season 14 Quarterfinals, Lee performed a spirited version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" that once again got the full attention of the Judges. In fact, Lee earned a standing ovation from the Judges en route to advancing to the Semifinals.

"You Are the Reason" by Calum Scott

Lee's masterful run through Season 14 continued with the star singing "You Are the Reason" while playing piano. Once again, the Judges rewarded him with a standing ovation — and nobody deserved it more than Lee.

It wouldn't be the last time that season Lee would perform this song. During the Season 14 Finale, he sang "You Are the Reason" once again, this time as a duet alongside Leona Lewis.

"Lost Without You" by Freya Ridings

Nobody was better prepared to make the most of their Finals performance than Lee. He captivated audiences around the country by singing "Lost Without You" in a moment that would prove to be the tipping point for the star.

Lee was crowned the Season 14 champion soon after this epic performance.

"Biblical" by Calum Scott

In 2023, Lee returned to the competition in America's Got Talent: All-Stars and proved he was still on top of his game. He delivered an impeccable cover of "Biblical" during the Preliminaries that once again — surprise! — earned him a standing ovation from the Judges.

"Heroes" by David Bowie

During the All-Stars Finals, Lee sang "Heroes" in a stripped-down performance for the ages. It was emotional, powerful, and unforgettable — words that are frequently used to describe Lee's performances.

"Wake Me Up" by Avicii

For his second performance of the Finals that season, Lee teamed up with fellow Finalists Light Balance Kids for a lively rendition of "Wake Me Up" that had everybody in the audience dancing in their seats.

Lee wasn't declared the winner of the all-star season. That honor went to Aidan Bryant.

"Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles

In 2020, Lee returned for the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions and picked up right where he left off, singing a stunning version of "Sign of the Times" that we know Harry Styles was proud of.

"Break My Heart Again" by FINNEAS

Lee once again made a special guest appearance in AGT Season 15. You've never heard "Break My Heart Again" sound quite like this before. It was another typically fantastic performance.

"Hold On" by H.E.R.

Kodi Lee and H.E.R. perform on America's Got Talent Season 16, Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Talk about an all-time great duet. Fans will never forget Lee's silky-smooth vocals pairing up with H.E.R. as they delivered a breathtaking version of "Hold On" in one of Season 16's best moments.

"Change" by Kodi Lee

In 2023, Lee was part of the exciting AGT: Fantasy League spinoff competition — and he came to play with a handful of original songs in his repertoire.

His first original song perfromed, "Change," is an anti-bullying anthem that every AGT should listen to on repeat.

"Journey of You and I" by Kodi Lee

Time seemed to stand still as Lee performed another original song in the Fantasy League Semifinals.

"Journey of You and I" was an emotional tribute to his mother that earned him one of the most well-deserved Golden Buzzers ever.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

We'll come out and say it: It's impossible to watch Lee channel Freddie Mercury while performing "Bohemian Rhapsody" and not feel pure joy. Lee's version was slowed down and deliberate, making for an amazing cover performance.

"Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez

This Fantasy League Finale duet alongside Stephen Sanchez was so special. The duo had the crowd in the palm of their hands as they performed an unreal live version of Sanchez's hit, "Until I Found You."