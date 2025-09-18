Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Bad Bunny arrives to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City; Amy Poehler poses for a portrait during the 85th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California; Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Keep up with all of the famous names heading to Studio 8H this fall.

On October 4, 2025, Saturday Night Live *finally* returns to light up the Studio 8H stage with a newly-revamped Season 51 cast. And, as always, the performers — including new Featured Players Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, and Ben Marshall of Please Don't Destroy fame — will star in sketches with a rotating slate of celebrity Hosts.

And exactly who will those Season 51 Hosts be? As of September 18, NBC can confirm that Bad Bunny will Host the premiere episode with Musical Guest Doja Cat. Cherished alum Amy Poehler returns to 30 Rock to host the following week, while a certain pop star will join the double-duty club as both Host and Musical Guest.

SNL has a five-decades-long tradition of crafting Host lineups that welcome rising new talent alongside an ever-growing stable of returning stars. A prime example is comedian Nate Bargatze, who slam-dunked his Season 49 debut and got invited back for Season 50. With the premiere, Bad Bunny now officially joins that club.

Check out who's hosting SNL in Season 51, and check NBC Insider for regular updates.

Every Host of SNL Season 51 for 2025-2026

October 4: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny performs on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images

Musical Guest: Doja Cat

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Puerto Rican musician and actor Bad Bunny will host SNL for his second time after a double-duty debut in Season 49 (watch those sketches here), and his turn as Musical Guest in the Season 50 finale. The Grammy-winning superstar has had a huge 2025 with the release of his genre-spanning DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album, a residency in San Juan, an upcoming world tour, and roles in the films Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing.

And that's not even counting his joyful contributions to SNL's 50th anniversary programs, performing at SNL50: The Homecoming and appearing on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, where he got to join the Domingo universe as a brother of the homewrecking ladies' man.

October 11: Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler attends NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Musical Guest: Role Model

If you're a longtime NBC viewer, Amy Poehler needs no introduction. An SNL cast member from 2001-2008, Poehler also played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Host of the popular podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Emmy-winning actress, writer, producer, and director will host for her third time. Poehler hasn't hosted SNL since 2015, when she co-headlined with friend and collaborator Tina Fey.

October 18: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter will join the ranks of fellow pop queens Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Lady Gaga when she pulls double duty as SNL Host and Musical Guest. Her involvement with SNL began in Season 49 when she was Musical Guest in Jake Gyllenhaal's finale, and she might've locked up this hosting gig with her role as Daphne in Gyllenhaal's "Scooby Doo" sketch.

