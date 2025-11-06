Every Reba Reunion on Happy’s Place That's Been Packed with Nostalgia: "Mrs. H!"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Reba and Barbra Jean have crossed paths with some familiar faces in Knoxville, Tennessee on the NBC sitcom.

While every episode of Happy's Place is a heartfelt Reba reunion for Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, the NBC sitcom has also welcomed several of their former co-stars. From Van Montgomery to Brock Hart, Happy's Place continues to serve up nostalgic sitcom gold with plenty of Easter eggs for longtime fans.

McEntire and Peterman's decades-long friendship began when they first met on Reba in 2001. Set in Houston, Texas, McEntire starred as Reba Hart on the 2000s sitcom, while Peterman played Barbra Jean, the dental hygienist who has an affair with the husband of McEntire's character. Nearly 20 years later, the two now star on Happy's Place as bar owner Bobbie (McEntire) and the pub's longtime bartender Gabby (Peterman).

"Getting to do this show after the Reba show? Oh my gosh, we know how special it is to have an ensemble that is so easy to work with, fun to be around, and so talented. We're not taking anything for granted," McEntire said in a behind-the-scenes video, while Peterman added of Happy's Place, "To me, it feels like coming home."

Indeed, each reunion has been an absolute treat for fans at home and in the live studio audience. Read on to relive all of the Reba guest stars who've lit up the Happy's Place stage so far.

Steve Howey

Danny (Steve Howey) appears in Season 1 Episode 7 of Happy's Place Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Season 1, Episode 7 "Ho-Ho-Howey"

Steve Howey became the first of the Reba cast to guest star on Happy's Place when he appeared in Season 1's Christmas episode, "Ho-Ho Howey," which aired on December 6, 2024.

The actor, who played Van Montgomery for all six seasons of Reba, was welcomed with roaring applause as Danny, a wealthy businessman Gabby met at the dog park who she hopes will host his company's Christmas party at the bar. Gabby, however, introduced herself to Danny as Bobbie, the owner of the tavern, because she wanted him to think she was "interesting." After some hesitation about going along with the ruse, Bobbie is on board. "This Christmas, everybody's lying!" she tells her staff.

After an episode full of hijinks, Danny reveals that he's actually known about the lie all along. "There's something about you guys. It's like you cause each other all this trouble, but you still have each other's backs," Danny tells the crew before adding as a wink-wink to Reba fans, "You remind me of these people I knew in Houston 20 years ago."

Steve Howey (Danny), Reba McEntire (Bobbie), Melissa Peterman (Gabby) during Happy's Place , "Ho-Ho-Howey" ep Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

In a blooper from the episode, Howey snuck in another hilarious Reba Easter egg. "Oh, I know who you are," Howey says to McEntire before going off script. "Mrs. H!" Trying her darndest to not break character, McEntire finally burst out laughing at the reference to her Reba character.

"You own a bar now?!" Howey continues with the bit as Peterman hilariously chimes in as Barbra Jean, "I've been in witness protection for like 20 years!"

"Cheyenne's drunk! She misses you," Howey dramatically yells out to McEntire before apologizing to the crew. "Sorry guys! I had to do it."

In an interview with NBC Insider, Peterman gushed about the reunion with Howey. "It was just like old times," she said. "No one makes me laugh like Steve Howey, and also it's that thing that I have with Reba where we all went through something together that no one else really did ... He knows everything about me."

Chris Rich

Gabby (Melissa Peterman), Bobbie (Reba McEntire), and Maverick (Chris Rich) in Happy's Place Season 1, Episode 15. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Season 1, Episode 15 "Sisters Ink"

In February 2025, McEntire and Peterman reunited with their former husband on Reba, Chris Rich, who played Brock Hart on the beloved sitcom. Rich made a cameo in the Season 1 episode "Sisters Ink" as a local tattoo artist named Maverick who can only use his right hand after suffering a stroke. In 2018, Rich himself survived a stroke that significantly impacted the left side of his body.

"I had a stroke in the middle of the night,” Rich recalled in a 2019 interview with Centre for Neuro Skills. “I had complete left-side paralysis, basically. No use of my left arm at all. I couldn’t walk on my own.”

In Rich's episode of Happy's Place, Bobbie, Gabby, and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) arrive at Maverick's shop so the sisters can get matching tattoos. While Bobbie was already nervous, Maverick's introduction only gave her more jitters as he asks the ladies who's his "next victim" after dropping a stack of papers. After teasing Bobbie about the elephant in the room, he ultimately settles her nerves. "The stroke hit my left side, but I'm right-handed," Maverick tells them, showing off his artwork. "I like to mess with new customers. You got to take whatever life throws at you and have fun with it, am I right?"

Meanwhile, Gabby hilariously channels her Reba character, Barbra Jean. "There is just something about this guy, right? Do you have a wife I can steal you away from?" Gabby says and then continues to flirt with Maverick.

Christopher Rich (Maverick) and Melissa Peterman (Gabby) during Happy's Place, "Sisters Ink" ep, Season 1 Episode 15. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Behind the scenes, McEntire and Peterman were Rich's biggest cheerleaders. "I've basically taken the last decade off," Rich shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And if anybody was going to drag me out of the dark corner of the closet, it would be the redhead."

"I feel so bizarre recovering from the stroke thing that I didn't even want to go out of my house for a lot of the time," he continued. "But they got me back out. They would invite me to parties and reunion things ... I needed some place where I could feel safe to really try and trot this broken body out again and they made the place."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher attends "After School Tac'over" with Big Brother Big Sisters of America on October 10, 2023 in New York City; Reba McEntire attends NBCUniversal Upfront Events on May 12, 2025 in New York City; Melissa Peterman attends the "NBCUniversal FYC Emmy Luncheon" at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 11, 2025. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Art Streiber/NBCUniversal; Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

Season 2, Episode TBA

Happy's Place announced in September 2025 that JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guest star in an upcoming Season 2 episode. The Sweet Magnolias actress, who played McEntire's TV daughter Cheyenne on Reba, is set to play Kenzie, "a local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy's Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign and, all of it is much to Bobbie's chagrin."

When the news was first announced, McEntire, Peterman, and Swisher all reunited for a heartwarming TikTok. "The cat’s out of the bag!" Swisher captioned the video, which showed the leading ladies of Reba embracing hugging on the set of Happy's Place.

Don't miss the premiere of Happy's Place Season 2 on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.