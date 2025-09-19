There's been a handful of classic spinoffs over the past 35 years!

Every Law & Order Spinoff Since 1990, From the US to Across the Pond

To say that the original Law & Order is one of the most influential series ever is an understatement. It has spawned six different spinoffs in the United States alone.

The L&O franchise is as iconic as it gets, so for anyone who wants to do a deep dive into every series associated with the show — or an impressive binge-watching session on Peacock — we've got you covered.

Ahead of the Season 25 premiere of the OG Law & Order on October 1 at 8/7c on NBC, here's everything you need to know about the eight official spinoffs.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (September 20, 1999 – present)

On October 1, SVU will air its Season 27 premiere! The series has become a cultural phenomenon over the years, as longtime stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, and countless others have taken viewers into the often-uncomfortable and traumatizing world of prosecuting and investigating sexually-based crimes.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (April 1, 2021 – present)

In 2021, Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler joined the task force of New York City's Organized Crime Control Bureau. Thus, another L&O spinoff was born.

Throughout the series, Stabler and his team focus on the seedy underworld of organized crime in the city — when he's not dealing with the never-ending rollercoaster ride known as his relationship with Hargitay's Olivia Benson, of course.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (September 30, 2001 – June 26, 2011)

For ten unforgettable seasons, Law & Order: Criminal Intent focused on the perpetrators and criminals themselves. For the first time, creator Dick Wolf brought viewers inside the minds of these villains, giving a fresh perspective to the franchise.

Law & Order: Trial by Jury (March 3, 2005 – January 21, 2006)

Although Law & Order: Trial by Jury only lasted one season, it provided viewers with yet another unique perspective on all things L&O. Each episode followed both the prosecution and the defense teams as they prepared for major trials in New York City.

Law & Order: LA (September 29, 2010 – July 11, 2011)

Dick Wolf took a chance with Law & Order: LA, setting the spinoff in Los Angeles instead of New York City, where the franchise had historically been based.

The series only lasted one season, but it followed the format pioneered by the original Law & Order: The first half of each episode focused on a crime and the subsequent police investigation, while the latter half dealt with the prosecution of said crime.

Law & Order True Crime (September 26 – November 14, 2017)

Law & Order True Crime holds the distinction of being the only L&O spinoff to genuinely deliver an entirely new concept. As its title suggests, the anthology series saw fictional characters investigating cases that mirrored real-life cases.

The series aimed to bridge the gap between fiction and reality by focusing on real-life events. It lasted only one season.

Law & Order: UK (February 23 2009 – June 11, 2014)

In 2019, Dick Wolf took the franchise across the Atlantic in Law & Order: UK. Set in modern-day London, England, the show spanned an impressive eight seasons, giving UK viewers a taste of what American audiences have enjoyed since the early '90s.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (February 22, 2024 – present)

Although the U.S. version of Criminal Intent ended its run in 2011, the Canadian version is just getting started. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent premiered in February 2024, with the second season currently in production. While the series is technically in the same "universe" as current L&O shows, a crossover with one of its U.S. counterparts has not happened. (Yet.)