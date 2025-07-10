Every Celebrity & Sports Star in the 2025 American Century Championship Charity Golf Tournament

Nate Bargatze Bought a Watch That Belonged to Darth Vader, Explains Why His Book Has Blank Pages

From sports icons to TV personalities, the stars will be out at the American Century Championship.

This weekend, stars of all kinds will descend on Lake Tahoe, Nevada for the annual American Century Championship Charity Golf Tournament. The celebrities, ranging from sports legends to TV personalities to present-day athletic icons, will play for $750,000 in prizes for the charities they represents, continuing on a tradition that keeps raising money for good causes, while also letting us know which celebrities are secretly golf champions.

So, which stars are headed to American Century this year? Let's take a closer look at the lineup.

The Celebrities at the 2025 American Century Championship

Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City; Steph Curry looks on from the 14th hole during Friday Afternoon Fourball Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin; Nate Bargatze attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Stacy Revere/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Dozens of stars will turn up at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course this weekend, including past winners of the tournament and first-timers hoping to prove they've got some golf game. It's a lot to take in, so we're going to break it down by categories.

Basketball

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during Round Two, Game Four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 12, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images; Copyright 2025 NBAE

There's a grand tradition of basketball stars showing up and proving they can handle a golf ball just as well, and it continues at this year's tournament with a massive roster of stars from the court, led by 2023 American Century Champion Stephen Curry. But Curry's far from the only basketball star in the lineup. He joins a long list of current and former players including Ray Allen, Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Vince Carter, Alex Caruso, Dell Curry, Seth Curry, Vinny Del Negro, Grant Hill, Zach Lavine, Kyle Lowry, and Austin Reaves.

Football

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Basketball's not the only major trying to dominate the golf tournament this year. A roster of NFL stars will also be on hand, led by Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Joining Allen and Kelce on the football side of things are Davante Adams, Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Derek Carr, Sam Darnold, Larry Fitzgerald, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dwight Freeney, AJ Hawk, Kyle Juszczyk, Jason Kelce, George Kittle, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Jim McMahon, Patrick Peterson, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Matt Ryan, Emmitt Smith, Joe Theismann, Adam Thielen, Brian Urlacher, Mike Vrabel, DeMarcus Ware, Andrew Whitworth, and Charles Woodson.

Baseball

The stars of the diamond will also show out at the American Century Championship, with a lineup of MLB stars including Roger Clemens, Derek Lowe, Joe Mauer, Kevin Millar, Mark Mulder, Albert Pujols, Gary Sheffield, John Smoltz, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, David Wells, and Jayson Werth.

Other sports

The Miz appears on "The Weakest Link: WWE Superstars Special" Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Outside of the big three of American sports leagues, there are several other athletes from across the sporting spectrum, including former pro golfers, set to compete at the American Century this year. They include tennis star Mardy Fish, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje, wrestling icon Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, golf star Annika Sorenstam, and hockey stars T.J. Oshie, Joe Pavelski, and Matthew Tkachuk.

Other celebrities

Nate Bargatze during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1435 on October 24, 2023. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

It's not just athletes who are getting in on the game. Stars from TV, movies, music and more are all set to appear at the tournament, including TV news host Bret Baier, comedian Nate Bargatze, former The Office star Brian Baumgartner, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, The Voice host Carson Daly, singer Jay DeMarcus, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, longtime sports analyst Rich Eisen, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, TV host Chris Harrison, SNL star Colin Jost, content creator Hally Leadbetter, actor Rob Mac, singer Jake Owen, actor Michael Pena, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero, former The Daily Show correspondent Rob Riggle, Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano, actor Tim Simmons, reporter Kathryn Tappen, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, comedian Larry The Cable Guy, and actor Jack Wagner.

How to watch the 2025 American Century Championship

The 2025 American Century Championship will take place July 11-13 in Lake Tahoe. Coverage begins with a live stream on Peacock Friday from 4-6 p.m. Eastern, the continues with simulcast coverage on NBC and Peacock Saturday from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern, and Sunday from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.

For more on the tournament rules and scoring system, check out NBC Sports.