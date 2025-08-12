Comedian Julia Hladkowicz Competes Against HER HUSBAND on America's Got Talent! | AGT 2025 | NBC

From the original panel to today's fan favorites, AGT's Judges have long been a pillar of the show's success.

Every Celebrity Judge and Host on America's Got Talent Since Season 1

As America's Got Talent gears up for its 20th anniversary special on August 12, fans are in for a nostalgic walk down memory lane as the AGT family gathers to celebrate the show's mythic legacy.

Aside from the jaw-dropping talent seen on the AGT stage, the show's star-studded Judges panel has charmed audiences since the NBC competition's 2006 premiere. In the network's America’s Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration special, viewers will hear from Season 20 Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, and Host Terry Crews as they shine a spotlight on how the Judges connections with acts can go far beyond the camera. Along the way, viewers will relive some of the show's most spellbinding auditions and show-stopping moments.

As the two-hour special raises a glass to AGT's esteemed tenure, some may be wondering which celebrity icons have graced the Judges' panel throughout the years.

Every Judge on America's Got Talent across 20 years

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions".

From glamorous style icons to global music stars, the AGT Judges panel has showcased a wide variety of mentors eager to guide the Acts to glory. Check out every AGT Judge, below:

Brandy Norwood: Season 1

Season 1 David Hasselhoff: Season 1-4

Season 1-4 Piers Morgan: Season 1-6

Season 1-6 Sharon Osbourne: Season 2-7

Season 2-7 Howie Mandel: Season 5-20

Season 5-20 Howard Stern: Season 7-10

Season 7-10 Simon Cowell: Season 11-20

Season 11-20 Mel B: Season 8-13, Season 20

Season 8-13, Season 20 Heidi Klum: Season 8-13, Season 15-19

Season 8-13, Season 15-19 Gabrielle Union: Season 14

Season 14 Julianne Hough: Season 14

Season 14 Sofia Vergara: Season 15-20

In an April 2023 NBC Insider interview, longtime Judge Mandel revealed what keeps him coming back to the AGT panel year after year.

"Talent evolves,” Mandel explained. “What will bowl you over [changes], especially as somebody who’s been here that long. I am jaded. But I’m telling you, I am continuously bowled over. People from all walks of life, from all corners of this planet, have the ability to come and bowl us over. And that’s amazing.”

Check out the breakdown of every AGT Judges panel, below:

Season 1 Panel: Brandy Norwood, David Hasselhoff, Piers Morgan

Brandy Norwood, David Hasselhoff, Piers Morgan Season 2-4 Panels: Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff, Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff, Sharon Osbourne Season 5-6 Panels: Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel

Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel Season 7 Panel: Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel, Howard Stern

Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel, Howard Stern Season 8-10 Panels: Howie Mandel, Howard Stern, Mel B, Heidi Klum

Howie Mandel, Howard Stern, Mel B, Heidi Klum Season 11-13 Panels: Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum Season 14 Panel: Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough Season 15-19 Panels: Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Season 20 Panel: Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara

Every celebrity Host on America's Got Talent

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1.

Tasked with hyping up the acts before they head on stage and now given the honor of a Golden Buzzer, the AGT Hosts bring just as much heart to the NBC talent competition as the talented contestants and Judges. The full roster of celebrity AGT Hosts, includes:

Regis Philbin: Season 1

Season 1 Jerry Springer: Season 2-3

Season 2-3 Nick Cannon: Season 4-11

Season 4-11 Tyra Banks: Season 12-13

Season 12-13 Terry Crews: Season 14-20

