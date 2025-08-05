Ethan Hawke & Jimmy Fallon Transformed Into Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash in This Duet

Dressed as the country supergroup The Highwaymen, they battled over staying in or going out in the parody performance.

Sometimes the hardest question to answer is whether to stay in or go out.

That's the conundrum that Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash tackled in their duet on The Tonight Show, only it wasn't actually the country icons themselves. Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon perfectly imitated the two country superstars in a 2018 parody performance of the Willie Nelson hit "On the Road Again" that was both a duet and an argument. Nelson (Hawke) wanted to hit the road again. Cash wanted to stay here and play Fortnite, and honestly, he made a pretty convincing argument.

Ethan Hawke & Jimmy Fallon staged a parody of Nelson and Cash's supergroup, The Highwaymen

Nelson and Cash are joined by the fellow members of the singers' supergroup The Highwaymen, Waylon Jennings (Ben Dicky) and Kris Kristofferson (Charlie Sexton), in a battle over what this cool group of bros is going to do for the night. Sure, they could hit the road, or they could sit in comfy chairs in the driveway and have a beer. They could "drink rosé and eat crackers with some cheese," perhaps.

Nelson is determined to get on the road again until Cash explains how to play the online game Fortnite, wherein his mission is practically forgotten. After you've finished imagining what it would be like to play Fortnite with Johnny Cash (and wondering which dance he'd be best at), watch the performance below.

Ethan Hawke shared a special moment with his dad and Willie Nelson

Hawke later told Fallon about his two brief real-life interactions with Nelson, and the way he nearly missed out on being able to say he shared a joint with the now 92 year-old legend.

"A few years ago, I got to bring my dad to see Willie Nelson here in New York," he said. "Wait! Don't applaud yet! Through a friend of a friend of a friend of a friend, I got invited back on the bus. My dad and I walked on, and we got to meet Willie. My dad was very sweet. He told Willie how much his music had meant to him, and Willie was very sweet back, and offered us a hit off his joint."

Hawke said he and his dad "looked at each other like, 'Are we going to do this?''

"We both said, 'No thank you, Mr. Nelson,' and we walked out. And my dad said — it was very surprising, because my dad is a very serious man, an actuary — 'You know, maybe we should have taken a hit of the joint.' I said, 'I know. I felt like I didn't want to do it because of you,' and he said, 'I didn't want to do it because I wanted to be a good father.'"

"A few years later, I'm doing a play with an actor who knows Willie," he continued. "Willie's coming to the show, and I told her the story about us missing this opportunity. Willie comes back stage, he meets me and...slips a joint in my hand and says, 'Say hi to your dad.'"

Ethan Hawke also does an uncanny impression of Bob Dylan

That 2018 performance wasn't the first time Hawke has brought one of his musical impressions to The Tonight Show. In 2015, he and Fallon played dueling Bob Dylans, singing lullabies to Fallon's daughter Winnie. Watch Hawke and Fallon's dual Dylan duet below.