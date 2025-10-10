Bozoma Saint John & Erika Jayne Name Which Housewives They'd Start a Business With

The RHOBH cast pals told NBC Insider about teaming up in Episode 4 of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon — which Housewife they'd consider launching a brand with.

Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John starred together in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the two had a super-sweet crossover during October 10 episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. Saint John, who acts as Jimmy Fallon's co-host and Chief Marketing Officer on the show, welcomed her cast mate for a special appearance that made excellent use of her musical talent: Jayne performed two dueling jingles for the fast food chain Sonic, as rollerskating dancers swirled in front of the crowd.

Jayne's surprise On Brand cameo moved one contestant, Elijah, to scream in excitement as she stepped onstage, and the longtime RHOBH star did an excellent job bringing the contestant-penned jingles to life. While the first, "Crackle'icious," was in the vein of dance bops Jayne's released over the years, the second was a full-on country jam.

"That was completely not my lane, but I enjoyed it," Jayne told NBC Insider. "I'm born and raised in the south, so I just pulled out my country twang and went for it, put the hat on my head. You've just got to go for it!"

That mix of charisma and can-do attitude is a quality Saint John shares, so it's no wonder they admire each other.

"Erika's fantastic. I love her so much," Saint John told NBC Insider. "When she came on set, we did the slow motion run towards each other! I was just so happy that one of my cast mates could also enjoy on this journey, and that brings me so much joy. Being able to do the work with your friends, with someone you genuinely like? It's amazing."

Erika Jayne had one day to learn On Brand's Sonic jingles

You'd never know it from watching Friday's episode, but when it came to learning the two jingles' lyrics and arrangements, Jayne basically had 24 hours to turn it around. "I flew [into New York], and the next day woke up and recorded both jingles, learned the choreography on set, and then shot it," she explained to NBC Insider.

"I had a great time," Jayne added. "First, Boz is an incredible professional, but she's also a really good person, and I've enjoyed getting to know her. It was really nice to see her in her element — I mean, she's in the Marketing Hall of Fame. This is what she's known for, and to be on the show with her and Jimmy was just a real treat."

As for when you can expect a fresh single from Jayne, "I'm always performing and I'm always creating, so look, there will always be new music," she shared, hinting that something might be slated for the top of 2026.

Which Bravo Housewife would Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne start a business with?

With a reunion on a business-minded show like On Brand, and so many dynamic women across Bravo's franchises, we had to ask both Saint John and Jayne which Housewife they'd handpick to launch an endeavor with.

"Oh my God, that is so hard. I would go with Jenna Lyons, because she's such a powerhouse in business. Chanel Ayan from Dubai, because she's absolutely insane," Saint John said. She also named former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss "because she's so highly successful in so many different ways, and I feel drawn to her in that way."

As for Jayne, the choice couldn't be clearer: "Bozoma Saint John."

