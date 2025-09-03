Eric Stonestreet Singing A Cappella with Niall Horan & Michael Bublé Is Pure Gold

A collaboration between Voice Coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and actor Eric Stonestreet? Yes, please!

In an August 29 Instagram video, the Modern Family alum (jokingly) revealed his intentions to the world to start his own band — with himself as the lead singer, of course. Stonestreet's superb singing then got the attention of the two Season 28 Coaches who wanted in on his plan!

"I love music so much that I want to become a giant, huge singer-songwriter," Stonestreet confessed before launching into an a cappella version of Horan's 2023 single, "Heaven."

The actor barely got a word out before he was interrupted by none other than Michael Bublé, who began singing the song's chorus with him.

"Michael, we've talked about it — no," Stonestreet said as he adjusted his camera to keep Bublé out of frame. "I'm the lead singer of my own band. Thank you."

It was clear that Stonestreet intended to blaze his own path toward vocal superstardom. Undeterred, he started up the refrain again — but this time, he was joined by Horan himself, who seemed to pop up out of nowhere. Stonestreet was positively giddy ("Well, this could work," he said with a smile). Horan kept singing with his hand on Stonestreet's shoulder — but that's when Bublé tried once again to get in on the fun.

Eric Stonestreet at Norwegian Cruise Line’s celebratory event in Miami, Florida on April 13, 2025; Niall Horan on The Voice Season 24 Episode 20; Michael Bublé on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 27. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Norwegian Cruise Line; Tyler Golden/NBC; Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Michael, no, damn it," Stonestreet said.

Even Horan got in on the anti-Bublé sentiment! "Michael, stop," he added.

With the Season 26 and Season 27-winning Coach finally out of the picture, Stonestreet and Horan harmonized beautifully to cap off their impromptu performance. Who knew a Voice/Modern Family crossover would sound so gorgeous?

Of course, all of this was just in good fun. Watch Eric Stonestreet's a cappella rendition of "Heaven" here. And see when Niall Horan and Michael Bublé show up during it!

