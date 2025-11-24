Eric Dane Got a Standing Ovation After This "Moving" Brilliant Minds Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 2 of Brilliant Minds has been in no shortage of tear-jerkers, and Eric Dane earned a standing ovation for his gut-wrenching performance. In this season's Thanksgiving episode, the Grey's Anatomy icon guest starred as a firefighter with ALS who brushed paths with Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his passionate team.

In April 2025, Dane revealed he'd been diagnosed with ALS, at the time telling People he was "grateful" to have his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teenage daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine, by his side as they navigated the next chapter. Dane added that he felt "fortunate" to continue working, with some of his latest projects including Euphoria Season 3 and his dynamite guest appearance on Season 2 of Brilliant Minds ("Fire Fighter").

NBC Insider spoke with Brilliant Minds showrunner Michael Grassi about Dane's mesmerizing performance, revealing that he was delighted to learn that Dane was a fan of NBC medical drama and wanted to collaborate on an episode rooted in educating viewers on Lou Gehrig's disease, a condition that according to the Mayo Clinic, affects the nerve cells in the brain and leads patients to slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently.

For Dane's return to a medical drama, he and Grassi dedicated themselves to crafting an episode that gave audiences an idea of what it's like for families to work through a difficult diagnosis like ALS.

"There's no right or wrong way, there's no rulebook on how to do it," Grassi told NBC Insider. "And, for the Thanksgiving episode, we just thought it would be interesting to see a family work through something that's not easy."

Eric Dane guest starred on Brilliant Minds as a firefighter with ALS

Brilliant Minds' November 24 episode was an emotional rollercoaster after the Bronx neurologists set out to help Matthew, a veteran firefighter with ALS who was grappling to disclose his diagnosis to his adult daughter and ex-wife. Matthew feared becoming a burden, so he'd been relying on his firefighter friends for assistance. But as Matthew's breathing showed signs of worsening, Dr. Wolf urged him to open up his support system to his ex-wife and daughter, but Matthew bristled at the idea.

During a therapy session with Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), Matthew revealed he planned to skip Thanksgiving that year, despite it being the one tradition he upheld even after the divorce. Matthew didn't have any interest in the voice-banking app she suggested, struggling to consider a future in which he couldn't speak. But at the center of Matthew's dilemma was his innate refusal to accept help from others — coming to the rescue was his job.

"We love this idea of somebody who is a firefighter who has dedicated his entire life to helping others and in service, and that's who he is, that's his whole sense of self," Grassi explained to NBC Insider. "And then to have to, later in life, accept help after helping people your entire life, is not easy for somebody like Matthew... It's not a new thing that Matthew is not letting people in; it's been a lifelong struggle of his to let people help him. He's stubborn, and I love that about his character."

Grassi explained that while some medical dramas will magically cure a patient by the end of the episode, that wasn't the story they were telling. After working further with Wolf and the interns, Matthew came around to the idea of accepting help from his loved ones, discussing his ALS during Thanksgiving dinner, and receiving a thoughtful tribute from his New York Fire Department family.

The scene that earned Eric Dane a Brilliant Minds standing ovation

Eric Dane guest stars on "Brilliant Minds" Season 2, Episode 9 ("Fire Fighter")

The episode was jam-packed with tear-jerking scenes, but Grassi reveals that the most emotionally charged moment came after Matthew recorded a message for a voice-banking app. While Wolf's inner monologue usually closes out each episode, Grassi pivoted to a different character's voiceover to allow Matthew's heart-wrenching message to close out the episode.

As the Brilliant Minds characters connected with their loved ones, Matthew mused, "The act of rescue is often linked to things like heroism and bravery, but for guys like me, I've always looked at it as an act of caring. I guess I never thought of myself as the one who needed to be cared for. But I know now that even on my hardest of days, you and your mom will be there to save me from any fires that may come our way."

"Sometimes the most heroic thing you can do is not running into a burning building. Sometimes, it's quieter, smaller, and in a way even harder, at least for me," Matthew continued, admitting that accepting rescue from his daughter and mom was one of his biggest challenges.

"For me, this is the bravest thing I’ve ever done, and it's scary as hell," Matthew concluded tearfully. "But it is worth it if it means more time with you."

"That scene was so moving, and Eric's performance in it was so vulnerable and so beautiful," Grassi told NBC Insider. "After we called cut on that scene and wrapped that scene, the entire crew stood up and clapped Matthew out that day for about 10 minutes. They were just so moved by his incredible performance, and so that was a really special day."

Brilliant Minds star John Clarence Stewart told NBC Insider that Dane's guest appearance is "such a testament to the show that a lot of amazing actors want to be on it," adding that Dane was "gorgeous, kind, [and] open."

