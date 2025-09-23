Eric Church Explains the Devastating Meaning of His Choir-Backed Song "Johnny"
Watch the country star perform his chills-inducing single on The Tonight Show.
The song "Johnny," Eric Church's second single from his 2025 album Evangeline vs. the Machine, was inspired by what he called "the hardest thing" he has ever done.
Backed by a full choir, the country legend performed the song on The Tonight Show on September 21 during the first of several special Sunday episodes airing after Sunday Night Football. He also sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and explained the heartbreaking inspiration for "Johnny." Church wrote the song after the March 27, 2023 fatal school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, which is very close to where Church's own sons went to school.
"I have two boys, 13 and 10, and the day after that school shooting, dropping them off at school was the hardest thing I've ever done," Church told Fallon. "I watched them walk in, and you feel helpless. I'm 48 years old and I've never felt anything like that, and I didn't know what to do."
What is Eric Church's song "Johnny" about?
As Church recounted, "Johnny" was inspired by his shock as a parent after six people were killed locally in the Covenant School shooting.
"As they walk in the school, I just pulled in the parking lot because I felt like I needed to be there," he continued. "And as I'm sitting there, the interesting thing to me was I was lost in my own world, but I happened to look to my right and look to my left, and there were other parents sitting there. We were lined up, the wolves guarding the sheep."
The song focuses on the protagonist of Charlie Daniels' "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," inspired by Church hearing the song in that moment.
"In the background, and it didn't register at the time, but Charlie Daniels' 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' was on the radio," he said. "There's that line, 'Johnny, rosin up your bow, play your fiddle hard. Cause hell broke loose in Georgia and the devil deals the cards, and if you win you get this shiny fiddle made of gold, if you lose, the devil gets your soul.' I remember thinking, 'The Devil is not in Georgia, he's here.''
Church went home and wrote the song about Johnny, "the guy we need to come back and send the devil where he needs to be."
"Johnny" was released as a single on September 12, and is filled with references to the imagery in Daniels' country classic. But where the original song is very fiddle-heavy, Church's track features a large choir and orchestra. In the Tonight Show performance, the choir descends from the audience in a goosebump-inducing moment.
Watch Eric Church perform "Johnny" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Church has been producing country hits since 2006, including "Drink in My Hand," "Smoke a Little Smoke," "Creepin',' "Over When it's Over," and "Like Jesus Does." He was recently honored by the Academy of Country Music with the Icon Award, and joked to Fallon that "it sounds better than the Oldest Guy in the Room Award."
"That's how you get the Icon Award," Church said. "You hang on a long time."
