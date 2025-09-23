Eric Church Explains the Devastating Meaning of His Choir-Backed Song "Johnny"

What is Eric Church's song "Johnny" about?

As Church recounted, "Johnny" was inspired by his shock as a parent after six people were killed locally in the Covenant School shooting.

"As they walk in the school, I just pulled in the parking lot because I felt like I needed to be there," he continued. "And as I'm sitting there, the interesting thing to me was I was lost in my own world, but I happened to look to my right and look to my left, and there were other parents sitting there. We were lined up, the wolves guarding the sheep."

The song focuses on the protagonist of Charlie Daniels' "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," inspired by Church hearing the song in that moment.

"In the background, and it didn't register at the time, but Charlie Daniels' 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' was on the radio," he said. "There's that line, 'Johnny, rosin up your bow, play your fiddle hard. Cause hell broke loose in Georgia and the devil deals the cards, and if you win you get this shiny fiddle made of gold, if you lose, the devil gets your soul.' I remember thinking, 'The Devil is not in Georgia, he's here.''

Church went home and wrote the song about Johnny, "the guy we need to come back and send the devil where he needs to be."

"Johnny" was released as a single on September 12, and is filled with references to the imagery in Daniels' country classic. But where the original song is very fiddle-heavy, Church's track features a large choir and orchestra. In the Tonight Show performance, the choir descends from the audience in a goosebump-inducing moment.