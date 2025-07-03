Eric Church & Joanna Cotten's Live Duet of "Over When It's Over" Still Smolders

"I’ve sung with everyone, and nobody’s like Joanna," the country star said of his longtime band mate.

Eric Church, one of country music's most iconic voices, is no stranger to delivering dynamite performances — and few are as unforgettable as his live performance of "Over When It's Over" with fellow country powerhouse Joanna Cotten.

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The pair tore down the house as part of Church's larger-than-life set at Chattanooga's Tivoli Theatre in October 2012, where the crowd was treated to a night of his biggest hits.

As one of many A-list performers at the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special on NBC, Church continues to charm crowds with his velvety voice and energizing sets. And his live duet with Cotten of "Over When It's Over" remains a highlight of his glimmering career. Relive it all, below.

Eric Church and Joanna Cotten's duet of "Over When It's Over" is pure fireworks

Church brought more than his hallmark gritty vocals and charm to the Tivoli Theatre, where he recorded his first-ever live album, Caught In The Act: Live. For the milestone performance, Church prepared an energizing lineup, recruiting his backup singer Cotten for a full-bodied duet of his 2011 Chief hit, "Over When It's Over." The high-energy breakup ballad is one of Church's most beloved tracks, and when he lets loose with Cotten, the duo always delivers fireworks.

The crowd was grooving as Church kicked off the song, but went ballistic once Cotten joined and began effortlessly harmonizing with Church. The singers seemed to have a blast performing the set; as Cotten delivered soulful runs and powerful belts, Church held the melody with glee. By the final chorus, the entire audience was singing along before roaring with applause at the final note.

Longtime collaborators Eric Church and Joanna Cotten are back in action

Joanna Cotten and Eric Church performs during his Holdin' My Own Tour at Barclays Center on January 27, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cotten, a soul-rooted powerhouse with a commanding voice and stage energy, has been one of Church's most consistent collaborators since 2013 when she officially joined his band. Cotten toured with Church as a background vocalist and duet partner throughout The Outsiders, Mr. Misunderstood, Desperate Man, and Heart & Soul eras before stepping away from his lineup briefly in 2022.

But nowadays, the duo is back and excited to deliver some new music to the masses. Cotten is featured prominently on Church's newest album Evangeline vs. the Machine, lending her vocals to several tracks that echo the raw energy of their previous collaborations. In a May 2025 interview with Garden & Gun, Church was happy to reveal that Cotten is joining him on his upcoming tour, as well.

"I’ve sung with everyone, and nobody’s like Joanna. Having those moments with her that we’ve done over a decade now is incredible," Church said. "We talked last night, and I said, 'First of all, I need you.' There’s something about that moment when we connect musically, and you can’t be arrogant and say, 'This just happens all the time,' because it doesn’t."

How to watch Eric Church perform at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special

Eric Church performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Catch Church's performance at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special on Friday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The special will also simulcast live on Peacock. An encore presentation will directly follow at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.