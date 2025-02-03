How “Emotive,” “Infectious” Iris Herrera Got 3 Chairs After Getting 0 Last Season

Iris Herrera lived, learned, and came back stronger. The teenage singer, whose performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Gypsy" failed to get her past the Blinds in The Voice Season 26, returned better than ever in the Season 27 premiere. Read on to find out how she improved so drastically in between seasons.

What Iris Herrera learned from last season on The Voice

In Season 26, Herrera received zero chair turns. Coach Michael Bublé advised her tor return with a "not Stevie" song, while Coach Gwen Stefani instructed her, "film yourself every single day and watch it back and just hone in on your style."

Iris Herrera performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 2 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

She took the advice to heart. "Last season with Fleetwood Mac 'Gypsy,' I played it safe by doing what Stevie Nicks does. I didn’t, unfortunately, get any chairs. I wasn’t authentic and original to me," Herrera reflected. "[Now] I’ve got a whole new vibe and a whole new song that’s specific to me."

"I went home and I worked really hard," she said, hyping herself and saying, "What a crazy time. I’m sitting backstage getting prepared for my second Blind Audition. I’m nervous, I’m excited, I’m ready. Let’s rock and roll." Only Bublé returned from the prior season, so she had three Coaches who had never seen her before to impress.

Knowing how important song choice was, Herrera decided to sing "You Are My Sunshine," the lullaby her mother and aunt sang to her as a child. Her version, she promised, would be "a little more smoky, a little twang."

It worked. Herrera's unique spin on the song got chair turns from Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini, and she ended up joining Team Kelsea, noting that she was raised by strong women all her life.

Kelsea Ballerini is making a strong start on The Voice

With her charming attitude and gift of leather boots, the first-time Coach has already proven herself a great pitch woman for Team Kelsea. Though Adam Levine called himself "King of the 4-Chair Turns," a number of highly sought-after Artists chose Ballerini as their Coach. Check out their progress every Monday night on NBC at 8/7c, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

