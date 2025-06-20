These Emotional AGT Auditions Are Pure Magic—And They'll Make You Sob

From tearjerking stories of triumph to mind-blowing displays of grit, America's Got Talent is in no shortage of emotional, unforgettable Auditions.

For decades and counting, hundreds of AGT Acts have shared their stories of struggle and hope that led them to the stage. Whether it's a young person overcoming a personal tragedy, a powerhouse singer finally finding their voice, or a group honoring a fallen loved one, some AGT performances really stick with audiences long after the Judges deliberate. Throughout the past 20 seasons of the show, so many Acts have warmed our hearts. Some earned Golden Buzzers, others earned rousing standing ovations. Regardless, every Contestant through the years has demonstrated the power of shooting for your dreams.

These AGT Auditions, below, were particularly emotional.

Nightbirde

Nightbirde. Photo: Courtesy of Jacqueline Day

Few AGT moments have resonated quite like the late singer Jane Marczewski's Audition in Season 16, when the world met Nightbirde. After Nightbirde opened up about her ongoing battle with terminal cancer, she sang an original song titled "It's OK." Her voice was soft and angelic, while her lyrics and raw emotion carried a strength that left Judge Simon Cowell visibly emotional. Amazed by her talent, Cowell gave her the Golden Buzzer. Although her health prevented Nightbirde from finishing the competition, her Audition is widely regarded as one of the most powerful moments in the show's history and cemented her status as a Got Talent legend forever.

Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee performing on America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 14 winner Kodi Lee stunned the Judges and crowd with his stirring AGT audition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You." Before Lee tore the house down, his mother joined him onstage and revealed that Lee was blind and had autism but that music had transformed his life. The moment Lee hit the first key on the piano and began singing, the entire room was spellbound by the powerhouse talent, soon earning him a Golden Buzzer and cementing his status as Season 14's champion.

Avery Dixon

Avery Dixon receives the Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews on America's Got Talent, Season 17 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Saxophonist Avery Dixon had been carrying the weight of years of bullying when he arrived at the AGT stage in Season 17, but that didn't stop him from taking the crowd by storm after sharing his story. Dixon transformed his pain into pure power as the crowd went wild for his performance. The Judges were in awe, but before deliberations could commence, Terry Crews ran onstage to clarify there was no need to vote.

"You tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews, who is here who's got your back!" Crews exclaimed before slamming the Golden Buzzer, making Dixon's dreams come true.

Wyn Starks

Wyn Starks performs on "America's Got Talent" Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Wyn Starks brought soul and heartbreak to Season 17 with his emotional AGT Audition of his original song, "Who I Am," which he dedicated to his late twin brother. Stark's vulnerability and vocal power turned his grief into something truly remarkable, striking a chord with Judge Sofia Vergara, who connected with the performance on a personal level.

"I think it was the perfect tribute to your brother, genuinely," Cowell told him.

2 Moms United by One Heart

2 Moms United By One Heart perform on the America's Got Talent Stage. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 18 brought one of the most powerful stories ever told onto the AGT stage after two mothers, Holly and Kim, formed an unexpected bond through organ donation. Holly's late son donated his heart to Kim's son, saving his life. Joining the Season 18 lineup as 2 Moms United by One Heart, the woman performed "For Good" from Wicked, singing side by side and turning their shared loss and gratitude into a powerful performance.

Joseph Allen

Joseph Allen on America's Got Talent Season 14 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 14 was jam-packed with powerhouses, but we could never forget Joseph Allen's AGT Audition. The gifted rapper blew away the Judges with his original song, which not only earned him an emotional standing ovation, but also scored him a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel.

Mandy Harvey

Singer and ukulelist Mandy Harvey stunned the world in Season 12 of AGT when she auditioned with her original song, "Try." Deaf since the age of 18, she has relied on muscle memory and vibration to stay in tune. Harvey deeply moved the audience and soon earned a Golden Buzzer. Cowell even says Harvey's AGT Audition is one of his most heartfelt memories from the series.

"The fact that she was a great songwriter. The fact that she was a great singer. And she was a fantastic person. It was just everything," Cowell said. "This show wouldn't be the same without her."

The Mzansi Youth Choir

Mzansi Youth Choir receives a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent, Season 18 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 18's Mzansi Youth Choir delivered one of the most beautiful Auditions in AGT history by honoring the late Nightbirde with their rendition of her song, "It's OK." Performed just over a year after Nightbirde's February 2022 passing, the South African choir did the AGT icon proud, serving flawless harmonies. The performance earned the group the first-ever audience-endorsed Golden Buzzer, as all four Judges and Crews slammed the button simultaneously.

