Emmett Reveals the Big Secret He's Been Keeping on Happy’s Place: "I Promised..."

The Happy's Place crew was buzzing with curiosity about what their head chef Emmett might be hiding.

Season 2 of Happy's Place is back, and just as the will-they-won't-they romance between Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) heated up, a shocking secret came to light that may throw a wrench in the pair's happy harmony.

As the sparks became blinding for many of their coworkers at Happy's Place in Season 2's premiere ("Promises, Promises"), Bobbie was encouraged to take the plunge and ask Emmett out on a date. Bobbie was nervous about the prospect, but considering Emmett's hallmark stoicism, she eventually gathered up the courage to ask the head chef out. But just as viewers thought Bobbie and Emmett would run off into the sunset together, Emmett turned Bobbie down.

Needless to say, the entire Happy's Place crew (and viewers) were shocked by the jaw-dropping rejection as a downtrodden Bobbie hid in her office in shame. The staff struggled to silence their rumblings about the fiasco, desperately curious to know why Emmett would turn Bobbie down after weeks and weeks of flirtation.

The workplace rumblings inspired Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) to take matters into his own hands, visiting the kitchen to ask Emmett why he wasn't interested, uncovering a shocking secret in the process. Here's what happened:

Emmett made a promise to Bobbie's late father Happy

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

While Bobbie's half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) and bartender BFF Gabby (Melissa Peterman) were quick to question Emmett for turning down Bobbie, Steve wondered if something bigger was preventing the pair from getting together. Steve visited Emmett to ask about him rejecting Bobbie, reminding him that he's his friends and he's on his side. Emmett shrugged that he "made a promise to Happy," leaving it at that.

Steve took his scarce findings back to his coworkers, launching a spirited gossip session about what secret Emmett could possibly be concealing. Steve shrugged off the interrogation, telling his coworkers that they didn't have any right to know what was going on.

"But I do," Bobbie said, emerging from her office finally.

Bobbie soon confronted Emmett about turning her down due to some promise he had made to her dad. Bobbie told Emmett that she'd made a promise not to hold herself back from happiness, pulling Emmett in for a passionate smooch. Emmett was left delightfully speechless before Bobbie left satisfied.

Emmett revealed the secret he's been keeping at the end of Happy's Place Season 2's premiere

Emmett (Rex Linn) appears on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The Happy's Place staff made several assumptions based on Emmett's brief exchange with Steve, running with the idea that Happy had cautioned Emmett against dating his daughter. But Emmett never said that. Before heading home for the night, Steve visited Emmett to apologize for telling Bobbie about Emmett's promise to her father.

Emmett assured him it was OK because "that wasn't the promise I made Happy."

Steve was taken aback, asking Emmett what the actual secret was. After a beat, Emmett came clean. "I promised him I wouldn't tell anybody about Isabella," Emmett revealed, adding, "I've known about her for years."

"Oh," Steve said as Emmett headed home. As he was left to process this shocking revelation, Steve gasped in disbelief.

Considering Bobbie only caught wind of her half-sister's existence in the Season 1 premiere of Happy's Place, this was quite the confession to reveal as his romance with Bobbie heats up. How will Bobbie feel about being kept in the dark about her half-sister all of these years, and how will Isabella process this jaw-dropping reveal?

Find out what happens next by watching Season 2 of Happy's Place on Fridays at 8/7 on NBC and the next day on Peacock.