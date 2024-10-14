Why Snoop Dogg Turned at the Literal Very Last Second for 17-Year-Old Eliza Pryor

On The Voice, all it takes is one Coach — and one second — to change someone's life.

When you watch The Voice, you're not just waiting to see if the chairs turn. You're waiting to see how the chairs turn, and because you've got four Coaches all with different tastes and goals, it can happen in any number of ways. Sometimes you get 4-Chair-Turns, sometimes two Coaches duke it out for one singer, and sometimes it all comes down to a single Coach believing in a performer. On Monday night (October 14), in the case of one young vocalist looking for a big break, it also came down to the very last second.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Eliza Pryor is a 17-year-old actress and singer from Dallas, Texas, who's recently moved to Los Angeles with her father to pursue her dreams of stardom. It's been a bit tough on Pryor's family, as her mom and her brothers stay home in Dallas while she lives and works in L.A. with her father. But her parents clearly believe in the young star's ability to land new opportunities, and one such opportunity came along with a Blind Audition spot on The Voice.

"Having one of the Coaches turn around would just mean so much," Pryor said before her Blind Audition. "My family has made incredible sacrifices for my career. I just want to show them that it's worth, and I really just want to make them proud."

Little did Pryor know that one of the Coaches would indeed turn for her, in dramatic fashion.

Watch Eliza Pryor's Blind Audition on The Voice Season 26

Eliza Pryor on The Voice Season 26 Episode 5. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

For her Blind Audition, Pryor chose a pop classic in "Linger" by The Cranberries, and right away it had an impact on the Coaches. All four were moving to the music, and Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé even sang along. But no one was turning, and as Pryor approached the end of her Blind Audition, it started to look like no one would hit their button. Then, on the literal final note of Pryor's song, Coach Snoop Dogg turned his chair, giving Pryor a shot at The Voice glory.

"You know, I turned at the last second because I heard something that I liked," Snoop said after the Audition. "I loved that way you kept control of the record. I see that you could really, really go to a lot of different places with your voice. And I'm astonished that no one else picked you, so you will be on Team Snoop, so we gonna have us some fun."

RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 8) - Every Chair Turn

With just one Coach turning, Pryor got her Team Snoop chain and joined the rapper's squad, adding another rising talent to Snoop's roster as the Blind Auditions progress.

"The advantages of working with someone so young is they have the ability to grow so much, and that's what I'm looking for," Snoop said.