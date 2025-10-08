Elias Gomez's "Lonely Teardrops" Jackie Wilson Cover Made Bublé Instantly Stand Up

Best Friend Duo's Magical Voices Transform a-ha's "Take On Me" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

What a way to close out the Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 28.

Sometimes a Blind Audition goes so well, it makes Coaches stand up out of their big red chairs. On rare occasions, this happens within the first 20 seconds.

Such an occasion happened during the October 7 episode of The Voice, when Elias Gomez delivered a version of Jackie Wilson's "Lonely Teardrops" that was so powerful, Coach Michael Bublé smashed his button just 16 seconds into the song. He couldn't resist jumping out of his chair and singing along for the rest of the performance.

The moment was among the most memorable of Season 28 so far. Bublé literally couldn't wait to see who was singing so beautifully.

Gomez began his Blind Audition with a gorgeous run that stopped the Coaches in their tracks — and the Cuban-born singer didn't let up one bit, showing off some masterful vocal techniques throughout his 90-second cover. Gomez turned this classic tune on its head with some jaw-dropping country-inspired vocal runs, ultimately earning a 3-Chair Turn.

Elias Gomez appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Bublé — who had one spot remaining on his team at that point — was blown away, and he made sure to tell Gomez all about it.

"I got one space left, and I was like, 'Let this last space be for the king, for the star,'" he explained to Gomez. "And then, I'm back there and I hear a dude take a Jackie Wilson song — and you crushed it. Jackie Wilson is looking down and he's going like, 'Mmmmmm.'"

"I hope so," Gomez responded.

Snoop Dogg had nothing but positive things to say, calling Gomez "the total package."

In the end, Gomez chose the person who literally jumped out of their seat within seconds of hearing him sing. He officially became the final member of Team Bublé as the Blind Auditions wrapped up.

Speaking of Team Bublé, they're well-positioned to fare well in the competition's next round: the Battles.

When do the Battles start on The Voice Season 28?

Voice fans, you only have a few days to catch your breath, because the Battles are right around the corner. Will Gomez and the rest of Team Bublé be ready to pull out all the stops? There's only one way to find out — by tuning in.

The Voice Battles begin on Monday, October 13 at 8/7c — only on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.