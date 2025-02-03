“Electric” Darius J’s “Caught Up” Blind Was a “Magical Ride”: “Thank God for You” 

Darius J used singing to escape bullying as a child. Now, he's a star-in-the-making on The Voice. In the first episode of Season 27, he received some of the most effusive compliments from the Coaches, and after watching him, it's easy to see why.

How Darius J blew The Voice Coaches away singing Usher's "Caught Up"

The singer, who blew the Coaches away during the first Blinds of Season 27, recalled growing up in poverty and facing ostracism because of his flamboyant style and personality. To cope, he developed a sunny outlook and revealed, "I’m always laughing and I’m always trying to make people laugh."

In a bright, shiny outfit, the Artist launched into a funky version of Usher's "Caught Up" that had all four Coaches dancing in their red chairs.

Darius J on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

"What’s your name, where are you from, and where have you been all my life?" Michael Bublé asked when he finished his song. "You are a complete joy, you rock, thank God for you," he added. John Legend called Darius's performance "spicy," and Kelsea Ballerini praised him as well, saying that he is "such an Artist."

Adam Levine called Darius' performance a "magical ride" and compared his vibe to former Coach CeeLo Green's, noting that both have "amazing electricity." When it came time to pick a Coach, the singer followed his "gut" and went with Team Adam. "Yeah, that hurt," admitted Ballerini.

Who won The Voice last season?

The reigning Voice champ is Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez, who also brought plenty of personality and power to the stage. Vasquez always dreamed of pursuing music, but had a career as a dentist before the death of his father inspired him to take the leap and make singing a priority. After earning the coveted 4-Chair turn, he chose Team Bublé.

"Believe that you can, and manifest it with your whole heart," Vasquez shared online after nabbing the final trophy. It's the same attitude evident in Darius J, and with any luck, it'll nab him the same results.

