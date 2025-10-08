Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna Belted "Golden" HUNTRIX-style on the Tonight Show

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The three performers' did Kpop Demon Hunters fans proud in a performance featuring animation from the movie.

For a few "Golden" minutes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's October 8 episode, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking you'd transported into the world of Kpop Demon Hunters. EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna, the singing voices behind the movie's slaying pop stars Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, belted the film's biggest hit in a performance that integrated moments from the movie itself. Consider the Honmoon sealed!

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The three sang a few seconds of the song, which has charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, during their October 4 Saturday Night Live cameo in Bad Bunny's premiere. The Tonight Show appearance let fans experience the full power of the soundtrack smash.

South Korean singer and producer EJAE — who also co-wrote Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack including "Golden" — kicked things off before Rei Ami joined in, while New Jersey native singer and rapper Audrey Nuna took them to the chorus with EJAE as the three joined in to take their vocals "up, up, up."

The stage was bathed in golden light as they belted the track, standing in front of film footage of fans seeing HUNTRIX (the movie's titular girl-group heroines, who protect the earth from demons with voices and swords).

RELATED: Kpop Demon Hunters' Huntrix Saved the Day in SNL Cameo

Before they shut Studio 6B down with "Golden," the singers sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon — who got to present them with something that honors the song's monster success.

Musical guests Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna of "KPop Demon Hunters" perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 9 on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimmy Fallon gave EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna their platinum record for "Golden"

While Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are voiced by actors Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-Young Yoo in Kpop Demon Hunters' speaking parts, the mammoth success of the soundtrack have earned EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna a lot of attention. Nuna deemed the public response "bonkers."

They told Fallon they never could've imagined they'd wind up on Saturday Night Live, for one. "It's a literal dream come true," said Rei Ami. "The 10-year-old in me just came to life being on set. Like Audrey said, it kind of reminded us of being in theater camp."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Her Travis Kelce Ode "Wood" Lyrics Started from an "Innocent Place"

Fallon rattled of a few of the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack's astounding achievements. "'Golden' is the first number one female K-Pop song in the history of the Hot 100, and you are the longest-running number one girl group of the century on Hot 100, beating Destiny's Child."

EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami from KPop Demon Hunters Get Surprised with Platinum Record for "Golden"

"Your vocal range is impossible. It's so good —it is such a great song," Fallon raved. Speaking for many parents, he added, "I watched it and I go, 'Oh, this will be fun. I'll watch it with my daughters.' And I go, 'Hey, this music is actually phenomenal.'"

The Tonight Show audience was gifted HUNTRIX merch, and as a fan himself, Fallon got to present a thrilled EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami with their platinum record from Billboard. Watch their full interview — in which the three each share sweet stories of seeing how their music affected fans of all ages in Korea — above.