Ego Nwodim Hilariously Reminded Fans About John Mulaney's SNL "Cha Cha Slide"

In honor of Mulaney's birthday, Nwodim reminded the internet about the time they famously did the "Cha Cha Slide" on SNL.

Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim just reminded fans about John Mulaney's A+ dancing skills.

In an August 26 Instagram post, Nwodim shared a classic SNL sketch from a Season 44 episode that Mulaney hosted. The sketch, aptly titled "Cha Cha Slide," features Mulaney hilariously showing off his best dance moves.

"Let's celebrate the fact that today's Mulaney's birthday, and he does a mean 'Cha Cha Slide!'" Nwodim captioned. See her post here.

The sketch features a couple, played by Mulaney and Nwodim, participating in the "Cha Cha Slide," a popular dance at weddings and celebrations. (They're actually at a wedding themselves.) However, Nwodim's character is confused when Mulaney's character seems to be very knowledgeable about the specific version of the dance the DJ (Kenan Thompson) was playing. The sketch builds in hilarity from there. Watch the entire sketch here.

Ego Nwodim talks about work-life balance on SNL

Anchor Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim as Miss Eggy, and anchor Michael Che during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Ego Nwodim joined SNL in 2018 during Season 44, which means she just wrapped her seventh season with the milestone Season 50.

Nwodim was brought onto the iconic comedy show after honing her skills as a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and as an improviser who was often featured on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast.

In a 2025 interview with Glamour, Nwodim opened up about being a Repertory Player on the cast.

"You know what’s crazy, is one day you look up and you’re a senior, and you don’t even realize it’s happened," she said. "And then you’re like, Oh, shit, should I be taking someone under my wing?"

She continued, "I’ve always felt like a baby in that space because SNL itself is just such a machine and it’s 50 years old. So what does it mean to feel like a senior when so many veterans come through week to week, especially in a season like the 50th? You still feel so small in that space. But then, yeah, you realize, Wait, no, I’ve been here for a while."

On the impact Nwodim's work has on people, she told Glamour, "There is no time that someone compliments me and I’m like, Enough. I love to hear that our work resonated with somebody. That is one of the most electric feelings, like, Oh, I had fun doing that, and people are enjoying watching it. And the audience was so alive, obviously. They were alert."

