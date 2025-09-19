Mariska Hargitay's Cousin, Eddie Hargitay, Appeared in These 7 SVU Episodes

Eddie Hargitay and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: SVU" on April 22, 2024 in New York City.

When you've been on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for as long as Mariska Hargitay (27 years and counting) there's bound to be some intriguing bits of trivia from throughout your career that only a handful of fans know.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

For example, the fact that Hargitay's cousin, Eddie Hargitay, has played Officer Eddie Montero on SVU since Season 19! Eddie is the nephew and godson of Mickey Hargitay, the former Mr. Universe, and eagle-eyed fans have seen Montero and Hargitay's Olivia Benson appear in a handful of scenes together.

While Eddie's character has only appeared in a handful of episodes since Season 19, he's been in enough to cement himself in SVU lore and has become a fan-favorite recurring face who is welcome at the 16th Precinct anytime.

RELATED: Olivia Benson Is the Queen of the Clapback on Law & Order: SVU

What SVU episodes has Eddie Hargitay appeared in?

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Eddie Montero (Eddie Hargitay) on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Montero's character arc is well worth going back and revisiting, and thankfully, fans can do that on demand on Peacock.

Here is every SVU episode Eddie Hargitay's Eddie Montero appears in:

"Remember Me" (Season 19, Episode 23)

"Remember Me Too" (Season 19, Episode 24)

"Mea Culpa" (Season 20, Episode 9)

"Alta Kockers" (Season 20, Episode 10)

"One More Tale Of Two Victims" (Season 23, Episode 4)

"Probability of Doom" (Season 25, Episode 7)

"Duty to Hope" (Season 25, Episode 13)

From his memorable introduction in Season 19's epic two-part season finale to his most recent appearance in Season 25 (spoiler alert: Montero was shot), Benson has shown that family is the strongest bond, whether on-screen or in real life.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish Shared a Tender Moment Filming SVU Season 27 (PICS)

After wrapping up his initial Season 19 finale appearance, Eddie took to social media to thank not only his cousin but the entire SVU family in a sweet November 9, 2018, Instagram post.

"That's a wrap on Officer Montero!Thank you endlessly @therealmariskahargitay 🙏🏻❤️#Svu20 #cecilbhargitay #lawandordersvu #meaculpa #svufamily #shuttingitdown," he captioned alongside four amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

Will Eddie Hargitay appear in Law & Order: SVU Season 27?

Eddie Hargitay and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: SVU" on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's currently not known if Eddie will reprise his role as Officer Montero in the newest season of SVU.

For fans, it's one of those "tune in and find out" situations — and it all starts with the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on Wednesday, October 1 at 9/8c, only on NBC.