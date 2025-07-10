Dylan Dreyer Says Sheinelle Jones Is in "Mom Mode" After Husband’s Death

Dylan Dreyer just shared an update on Sheinelle Jones in the wake of her husband Uche Ojeh's death earlier this year.

"You know, she's in 'mom mode' right now," Dreyer told Access Hollywood in July. "She has three young kids that she has to care for. It's a really tough time for the family. We're all there to support her in any way we can, and she's just taking the time she needs to spend with those kids."

Jones has been absent from TODAY since December 2024, and in January, she shared a message on Instagram saying she was tending to a "family health matter." While her TODAY family kept viewers updated on her status throughout her extended absence, on May 23, Savannah Guthrie confirmed Jones' husband had passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with brain cancer.

Jones and Ojeh share three children: a son named Kayin, born in August 2009, followed by twins, a son named Uche and a daughter named Clara, born in July 2012.

"I can't even imagine what they're going through — what she's going through — and she's just being strong for them," Dreyer told Access.

While Jones mourns the loss of her husband of 17 years, her TODAY family will always be there to support her. Dreyer said her colleagues are always there for each other. "It really is like a family," she said.

Sheinelle Jones teaches her children the importance of family

In 2015, Jones wrote an essay for TODAY about the importance of teaching her children to be there for each other as a family while also embracing their uniqueness.

"I wish I had known earlier how important it is to learn who they are as individuals and feed their own particular needs, while also teaching them that they are a team. It's a tap dance. Always," Jones wrote. "With all three of my children, I try to show them that they're ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other."

"At the same time, I'm learning that they each like to know they're special on their own," she continued. "They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the 'group' ready to play as a team."