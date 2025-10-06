An "Unusual" Voice Artist Just Made History with a Never-Been-Done Blind Audition

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

After 28 seasons, you'd think The Voice would have seen and heard it all. But that's the beautiful thing about music: There's always more to explore. During the October 6 episode of Blind Auditions, an Artist arrived with a new and unique skillset that got him a 4-Chair Turn and major praise from the Coaches.

Dustin Dale Gaspard is a 33-year-old Cajun singer from Cow Island, Louisiana, an area with as many people as alligators (or, as Gaspard calls them, "swamp puppies"). He plays what he calls "swamp pup music," which he describes as "rhythm-and-blues New Orleans-filled music" that's also country western-influenced mixed with Cajun traditional styles. Gaspard is bilingual in Cajun French and lives in his car so he can travel from gig to gig, with The Voice being the biggest gig of all.

Gaspard's Blind Audition represents "the first time Cajun French [has been] sung on The Voice," he said. Here's how his Blind Audition went:

Dustin Dale Gaspard hooked the Coaches with his wordless first note on The Voice

Dustin Dale Gaspard performs on The Voice Season 28 Episode 5. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Guitar in hand, Gaspard stepped up to the mic with confidence, but he began his song, Sam Cooke's "Bring It On Home To Me," on another instrument. "He's playing the harmonica already?" asked Coach Michael Bublé. Harmonica, guitar, English and Cajun French all went into the Blind Audition, and netted Gaspard chair turns from all four Coaches!

Calling him "proper unique," Coach Niall Horan said he would've listened to Gaspard sing "Baa Baa Black Sheep" and begged,"Please pick me, I love you."

"I’m from southeastern Oklahoma, so not far from where you are. You’re different. You’re unusual. You’re refreshing. And you can sing and play," added Coach Reba McEntire. Bublé praised the Artist's authenticity, while Coach Snoop Dogg referenced his own family in the American South and then sang back to him, "If you ever change your mind and think about leaving, leaving me behind, pick me, bring it on over to me."

Ultimately, Gaspard went with Team Niall. In a December 2022 interview with NBC Insider, Horan said, "I love finding new talent online and things, so I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture." That definitely described the latest member of his team!

How Blake Shelton helped Niall Horan his first season of The Voice in 2023

Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

In a 2023 interview with NBC Insider, when both Horan and Blake Shelton were Coaches on The Voice, Horan said, "Blake, he's like a dad to me. Y'know, he's really helped me during the show. I've really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor. Me and the cowboy became good friends very quick. We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad. He's so funny — from the minute we met him."

Shelton felt the same way, telling the producers, "I feel like Niall is going to take my seat on the show… I'm passing the baton on to my son."